Andrew Jull
- Professor of Nursing, Faculty of Medical and Health Sciences, University of Auckland, Waipapa Taumata Rau
I have been a Registered Nurse since 1989, an academic nurse since 2009, and was the Nurse Advisor for Quality and Safety at Auckland District Health Board from 2009 to 2019, with advisory roles in First Do No Harm, the Health Quality and Safety Commission, and ACC. I am a professor of nursing at the University of Auckland.Experience
- 2009–2026 Professor, University of Auckland
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