Associate Professor, Discipline of Theatre and Performance Studies, University of Sydney

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Laura Ginters is Associate Professor in the Discipline of Theatre and Performance Studies at the University of Sydney. She serves on the Editorial Board for About Performance, Australasian Drama Studies Journal and Philament, and is a member of the Seymour Theatre Centre's Advisory Group. She has a long-standing research interest in historical rehearsal processes in Germany in the 18th-19th centuries, and her translations of German and Austrian plays have been performed, published and adapted (including for Belvoir St Theatre, Melbourne Theatre Company and Sydney Theatre Company). Her recent work on 19th and 20th century Australian theatre history includes student drama (The Ripples Before the New Wave: Drama at the University of Sydney 1957-63. Sydney: Currency Press, 2018, co-authored with Robyn Dalton) and early productions of Bertolt Brecht's plays in Australia. She is currently working on 19th century women in the theatre, investigating the enormously popular productions of Medea on the Australian Goldfields, as well as the remarkable career of Kate Howarde, the actress, playwright and director who was the first Australian woman to direct a feature film.

–present Senior Lecturer, Department of Theatre and Performance Studies, University of Sydney

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