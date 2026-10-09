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Caitlyn Forster

Caitlyn Forster


Date: 2026-10-09 03:42:52

(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Lecturer, School of Life and Environmental Sciences, University of Sydney
Profile Articles

Dr Caitlyn Forster is a lecturer at The University of Sydney. Her research focuses on four broad areas: Behavioural Ecology of pollinators, citizen science, taxonomic biases in insect collections, and natural history collections as educational tools.

Experience
  • 2023–present Associate lecturer, University of Sydney
  • 2026–present Lecturer, University of Sydney
Education
  • 2023 The University of Sydney, PhD (Science)
  • 2018 The University of Sydney, MPhil (Science)

The Conversation

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The Conversation

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