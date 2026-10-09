Caitlyn Forster
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
- Lecturer, School of Life and Environmental Sciences, University of Sydney
Dr Caitlyn Forster is a lecturer at The University of Sydney. Her research focuses on four broad areas: Behavioural Ecology of pollinators, citizen science, taxonomic biases in insect collections, and natural history collections as educational tools.Experience
- 2023–present Associate lecturer, University of Sydney 2026–present Lecturer, University of Sydney
- 2023 The University of Sydney, PhD (Science) 2018 The University of Sydney, MPhil (Science)
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