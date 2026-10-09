Triss Niemi
- Casual Academic, College of Business, Creative Arts, Law and Social Sciences, Flinders University
Triss Niemi is a PhD candidate and Casual Academic at Flinders University. Her academic work focuses on the evolution of transgender theatre making and subcultural practice in so-called Australia. Her article“Femme Queen Energy: Community as Protest and Embodied Transfeminine Resistance in Vogue Ballroom” was published in ADS Journal in 2023. Triss has publications forthcoming with both Performance Research and ADS Journal, and she was awarded Runner Up in ADSA's 2025 Veronica Kelly Prize. She also co-founded and co-convenes ADSA's Gender and Sexuality Werking Group. Triss holds of Bachelor of Arts (Honours) from the University of Queensland.Experience
- –present Casual Academic, College of Business, Creative Arts, Law and Social Sciences, Flinders University
- 2021 University of Queensland, Bachelor of Arts (Honours)
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