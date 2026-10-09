Safiullah Taye

Researcher and sessional academic, Australian Catholic University

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Safi holds a Ph.D. from Deakin University, where his research focused on the dynamics of aid negotiations between the Afghan government and two key donors-Australia and Germany-spanning the years 2002 to 2021.

With a broad academic and research background, Safi's primary interests include Afghanistan's political economy, foreign aid (both development and humanitarian), as well as the politics and economics of the Middle East.

He earned a Bachelor's degree in International Politics from Georgetown University's School of Foreign Service, an Executive Master's in Energy, and a certificate in International Humanitarian Action from Ruhr University Bochum in Germany.

Safi frequently contributes to media and academic platforms, including Al Jazeera, the International Peace Studies Centre in Tehran, and The Diplomat.



–present Sessional Lecturer, Australian Catholic University –present Senior MEL Specialist, Australian Red Cross



2021 Deakin University, PhD.

2015 Hamad Bin Khalifa University, Masters in Energy and Resources 2012 Georgetown University, Bachelors in International Affairs

2021 Afghanistan's Political Settlement Puzzle: The Impact of the Breakdown of Afghan Political Parties to an Elite Polity System (2001–2021), Middle East Critique

Centre for Humanitarian Leadership Affiliate

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