Usman Arief
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
- Dosen dan Peneliti Manajemen, Universitas Gadjah Mada
- –present Dosen dan Peneliti, Universitas Gadjah Mada
- 2026 The University of Western Australia, PhD Candidate
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment