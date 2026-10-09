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Usman Arief

Usman Arief


Date: 2026-10-09 03:42:48

(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Dosen dan Peneliti Manajemen, Universitas Gadjah Mada
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  • –present Dosen dan Peneliti, Universitas Gadjah Mada
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  • 2026 The University of Western Australia, PhD Candidate

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The Conversation

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