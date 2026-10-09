Japan's Zoo Successfully Breeds Rare Salamanders For 1St Time

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

NAGANO (Japan), Oct 9 (NNN-Kyodo) -- A zoo in central Japan said Thursday it has successfully bred rare Akaishi salamanders for the first time in the country, Kyodo News reported.

Akaishi salamanders, which inhabit areas around the Southern Alps in Nagano Prefecture, are designated as an endangered species. Their eggs and larvae that develop in water have never been observed in the wild.

A staff member at Chausuyama Zoo in Nagano said, "This is a valuable opportunity to learn more about the species' life cycle. I hope it will be helpful in conservation efforts."

The species is found in the central Japan prefectures of Nagano, Yamanashi, Shizuoka and Aichi. It grows to about 13 centimetres in length and has a dark brown body, with some individuals displaying fine white spots.

Chausuyama Zoo began raising the salamanders in 2014. In July, the zoo successfully collected fertilised eggs, from which a total of 16 salamanders hatched on September 17.

The salamanders are currently being cared for at the zoo's animal hospital before being put on display in the future.

--NNN-KYODO