Malaysian Embassy In Chile Cautions Against Travelling To Landslide Affected Areas

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 9 (NNN) -- The Embassy of Malaysia in Chile is advising Malaysian citizens to be vigilant and to avoid travelling to parts of Santiago Metropolitan Region, following a landslide in San Carlos de Apoquindo on Thursday (Oct 8).

According to the embassy, a significant landslide was reported in San Carlos de Apoquindo, a residential area in the eastern Santiago municipality of Las Condes, following heavy rainfall and thunderstorms.

Amid heightened concerns over further landslides and debris flows, particularly in areas located along the Andean foothills, Chilean media reported that the National Disaster Prevention and Response Service (SENAPRED) has declared a Red Alert for 10 municipalities in the Santiago Metropolitan Region, namely San José de Maipo, Puente Alto, Pirque, La Florida, Peñalolén, La Reina, Las Condes, Lo Barnechea, Vitacura, and Colina.

The embassy in an advisory advised Malaysians residing in Chile to take precautionary measures by staying away from hilly terrain and be prepared with basic necessities in the event of an electricity outage.

Malaysians requiring information or assistance may contact the embassy at +56943490925 (WhatsApp) or by e-mailing....

In a separate statement to Bernama, the embassy said it remains in close contact with 45 Malaysians in Chile registered with the embassy, and that so far, none of them have been affected by the disaster.

In light of the red alert declaration by SENAPRED, the embassy said will continue to monitor developments through official channels and assess whether further precautionary measures or advisories are necessary.

“The immediate concern would be the disruption to the movement and safety of Malaysians residing in or visiting the Metropolitan Region,” the embassy said, adding that it is awaiting confirmation from the authorities regarding the extent of the damage and any casualties.

Separately, local media reported that SENAPRED had issued an evacuation order for the Campamento Ribera del Río settlement in Talagante, southwest of Santiago, following the overflowing of the Mapocho River.

--NNN