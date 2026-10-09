MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) DGTL Holdings Inc. Announces Failure-to-File Cease Trade Order

October 08, 2026 8:09 PM EDT | Source: DGTL Holdings Inc.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 8, 2026) - DGTL Holdings Inc. (NEX: DGTL.H) (" DGTL " or the " Company ") announces that on October 2, 2026 the Ontario Securities Commission (the " OSC ") issued a failure-to-file cease trade order (the " Cease Trade Order ") against the Company as a result of the Company not filing its audited annual financial statements and accompanying management's discussion and analysis and related CEO and CFO certificates for the financial year ended May 31, 2026 (collectively, the " Annual Filings ") by the filing deadline of September 28, 2026, as required under applicable Canadian securities laws.

The Annual Filings delay is caused by the Company's auditors requiring additional time to effectively complete their review of the financial statements. Based on a conservative estimate, the Company believes that it will be in a position to file the Annual Filings within two (2) months from the date of the issuance of the Cease Trade Order. The Company is dedicating the necessary resources to completing the Annual Filings as quickly as practicable. The Company will issue a news release once the Annual Filings have been filed.

The Cease Trade Order issued effective September 5, 2026, will prohibit the trading by any person of any securities of the Company, including trades in the Company's common shares made through the NEX Board. The Company expects the Cease Trade Order to remain in place until such time as the Annual Filings and all continuous disclosure requirements have been filed and the Company receives an order from the OSC revoking the Cease Trade Order.

For more Information

John Belfontaine, CEO

Email: ...

Phone: +1 (877) 879-3485

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information contained herein constitutes forward-looking information or statements under applicable securities legislation and rules. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to statements regarding discussions of future plans, estimates and forecasts and statements as to management's expectations and intentions with respect to, among other things, the ability of the Company to file the Annual Filings within the time period described herein.

Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made. Such forward-looking statements are based on a number of material factors and assumptions, including, but not limited to, the Company being unable to file the Annual Filings in the proposed timeframe; recent market volatility; and the state of the financial markets for the Company's securities.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of DGTL to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: (i) the Company will be able to file the Annual Filings in the proposed time frame; and (ii) general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties.

Although management of DGTL has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws. The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements and it does not undertake any obligation to revise and disseminate forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof, or to reflect the occurrence of or non-occurrence of any events.

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Source: DGTL Holdings Inc.