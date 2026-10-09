403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Aurora Cannabis Inc.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:20 AM EST - Aurora Cannabis Inc.: Today announced the completion of a major expansion of its facility in Leuna, Germany. The expansion project establishes the Leuna facility as a manufacturing site of excellence, incorporating proven cultivation and post-harvest practices from Aurora's Canadian operations alongside the company's proprietary genetics and product catalogue. The expanded facility has increased cultivation capacity while improving product quality, consistency and operational efficiency, strengthening the facility's role in serving Aurora's growth in Europe. Aurora Cannabis Inc. shares T are trading down $0.09 at $6.28.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment