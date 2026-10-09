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Ares Strategic Mining Inc
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:29 AM EST - Ares Strategic Mining Inc: Announces it will host an official ribbon-cutting ceremony at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, October 9, 2026, at the ARES Processing Facility in Delta, Utah, formally marking the opening of the Company's new Lumps Plant and a major milestone in the return of domestic fluorspar processing to the United States. The new facility processes raw fluorspar from Ares' fully permitted Lost Sheep Mine into industry-ready metallurgical-grade fluorspar. Ares Strategic Mining Inc shares C are trading unchanged at $0.29.
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