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Algoma, Founders, Firan Reach 52-Week Highs On News
(MENAFN- Baystreet) "> Algoma Central Corporation (T) Hit a 52-Week Highs of $26.95. Wednesday, Algoma Central announced that its Board of Directors has increased the Company's regular quarterly dividend by $0.10 per common share, or approximately 48%, to $0.31 per common share from $0.21 per common share. The Board has also declared a special dividend of $1.00 per common share.
Founders Metals Inc. (V) Hit a 52-Week Highs of $8.39. Wednesday, Founders announced assay results from Upper Antino-Froyo Zone drilling at its Antino Gold Project in southeastern Suriname
Firan Technology Group Corp (T) Hit a 52-Week Highs of $30.74. Wednesday, Firan announced Q3 financial results. Revenue: $64.1 million in Q3 2026, a 34.3% increase over Q3 2025. Adjusted EBITDA: $15.1 million in Q3 2026, a 96.9% increase from $7.7 million in Q3 2025; Adjusted EBITDA was $40.8 million for the trailing 12 months.
High Arctic Energy Services Inc (T) Hit a 52-Week Highs of $1.20. No news stories available.
Logan Energy Corp. (V) Hit a 52-Week Highs of $1.27. Logan exited the second quarter with Net Debt of $139.0 million or 0.7 times its annualized Adjusted Funds Flow for the second quarter. The Company has a $250.0 million revolving credit facility and is well positioned financially to execute on its expanded 2026 capital expenditure program.
Saturn Oil & Gas Inc (T) Hit a 52-Week Highs of $7.64. No news stories available today.
Valeura Energy Inc. (T) Hit a 52-Week Highs of $16.46. Wednesday, Valeura provided an operations and financial update for Q3 2026. Oil production averaged 22.1 mbbls/d. Sales of 2.013 million bbls. Price realizations averaged US$97.4/bbl, resulting in revenue of US$196.1 million. Cash position of US$384.9 million at September 30, 2026 and no debt.
Founders Metals Inc. (V) Hit a 52-Week Highs of $8.39. Wednesday, Founders announced assay results from Upper Antino-Froyo Zone drilling at its Antino Gold Project in southeastern Suriname
Firan Technology Group Corp (T) Hit a 52-Week Highs of $30.74. Wednesday, Firan announced Q3 financial results. Revenue: $64.1 million in Q3 2026, a 34.3% increase over Q3 2025. Adjusted EBITDA: $15.1 million in Q3 2026, a 96.9% increase from $7.7 million in Q3 2025; Adjusted EBITDA was $40.8 million for the trailing 12 months.
High Arctic Energy Services Inc (T) Hit a 52-Week Highs of $1.20. No news stories available.
Logan Energy Corp. (V) Hit a 52-Week Highs of $1.27. Logan exited the second quarter with Net Debt of $139.0 million or 0.7 times its annualized Adjusted Funds Flow for the second quarter. The Company has a $250.0 million revolving credit facility and is well positioned financially to execute on its expanded 2026 capital expenditure program.
Saturn Oil & Gas Inc (T) Hit a 52-Week Highs of $7.64. No news stories available today.
Valeura Energy Inc. (T) Hit a 52-Week Highs of $16.46. Wednesday, Valeura provided an operations and financial update for Q3 2026. Oil production averaged 22.1 mbbls/d. Sales of 2.013 million bbls. Price realizations averaged US$97.4/bbl, resulting in revenue of US$196.1 million. Cash position of US$384.9 million at September 30, 2026 and no debt.
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