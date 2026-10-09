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Lululemon Elevates Communications Role In Leadership Restructuring
(MENAFN- PRovoke) VANCOUVER - Lululemon is elevating its chief communications officer role as part of a broader leadership restructuring, with the company's next CCO reporting directly to CEO Heidi O'Neill and joining the senior leadership team.
The company announced Wednesday that it has launched a search for a new CCO who will oversee global communications, including corporate affairs, consumer PR, internal communications and experiences.
Under the new structure, communications will have a direct role in company strategy and business decisions, according to Lululemon.
The search follows the departure of former CCO Bill Chandler, who left Lululemon in September after more than seven years with the company, including serving as CCO since 2024.
The restructuring also establishes separate leadership for brand and communications. Lululemon is searching for a chief brand officer who will oversee brand marketing, creative, store experience and community initiatives, while consumer PR and corporate affairs will fall under the CCO.
The changes come as Lululemon works to strengthen its competitive position under O'Neill, who became CEO in September.
“Lululemon is a rare, extraordinary brand, but we have work to do to build a stronger and more competitive company,” O'Neill said.
The broader restructuring includes the appointments of Maggie Gauger as president and chief product officer and Joseph Godsey as chief operating officer, both effective October 26. Nikki Neuburger, chief brand and product activation officer, and Ted Dagnese, chief supply chain officer, will depart November 6.
The company announced Wednesday that it has launched a search for a new CCO who will oversee global communications, including corporate affairs, consumer PR, internal communications and experiences.
Under the new structure, communications will have a direct role in company strategy and business decisions, according to Lululemon.
The search follows the departure of former CCO Bill Chandler, who left Lululemon in September after more than seven years with the company, including serving as CCO since 2024.
The restructuring also establishes separate leadership for brand and communications. Lululemon is searching for a chief brand officer who will oversee brand marketing, creative, store experience and community initiatives, while consumer PR and corporate affairs will fall under the CCO.
The changes come as Lululemon works to strengthen its competitive position under O'Neill, who became CEO in September.
“Lululemon is a rare, extraordinary brand, but we have work to do to build a stronger and more competitive company,” O'Neill said.
The broader restructuring includes the appointments of Maggie Gauger as president and chief product officer and Joseph Godsey as chief operating officer, both effective October 26. Nikki Neuburger, chief brand and product activation officer, and Ted Dagnese, chief supply chain officer, will depart November 6.
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