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APCO Names Kelly Williamson Chief Client Officer
(MENAFN- PRovoke) WASHINGTON - APCO has named Kelly Williamson chief client officer and global president of capital markets, a newly created role that puts her in charge of the firm's global client relationships and financial advisory businesses.
Williamson, currently APCO's North America president, will lead a new operating model designed to better coordinate the firm's services for key clients. She will also oversee APCO's global capital markets and competition practices, including Camarco, as well as its financial advisory teams worldwide.
Williamson will continue serving as North America president during a transition period. Kelly Stepno has been named deputy president of North America and will assume full leadership of the region in mid-2027.
The broader leadership changes also include Vusi Moyo, who will become managing director of the Midwest region in mid-2027, and Hannah Morecraft, who has been named managing director of the South region, effective immediately.
Williamson, currently APCO's North America president, will lead a new operating model designed to better coordinate the firm's services for key clients. She will also oversee APCO's global capital markets and competition practices, including Camarco, as well as its financial advisory teams worldwide.
Williamson will continue serving as North America president during a transition period. Kelly Stepno has been named deputy president of North America and will assume full leadership of the region in mid-2027.
The broader leadership changes also include Vusi Moyo, who will become managing director of the Midwest region in mid-2027, and Hannah Morecraft, who has been named managing director of the South region, effective immediately.
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