Burnham Park Announces Acquisitions Of Barrington Research, Water Tower Research, And Launches New SPAC Business

MENAFN - iCrowdNewsWire)Burnham Park Capital Markets (“Burnham Park”), a tech-enabled, relationship driven investment bank, today announced that it has reached agreements to acquire Barrington Research Associates (“BRAI”) and Water Tower Research (“WTR”). In addition, Burnham Park is also launching a SPAC Business where it will leverage the market intelligence from these transactions to sponsor vehicles, offer advisory services, and provide support for target companies.







Together, the two transactions give Burnham Park a full-service investment banking platform including equity research, capital markets, M&A advisory, institutional sales & trading, corporate access, sponsored research, and investor engagement. BRAI and WTR combined have 17 research analysts publishing on 350 stocks, all supported by a robust corporate access schedule with over 500 events yearly including multiple investor conferences, non-deal roadshows, expert webinars, fireside chats, and podcasts. In 2026, their content generated 76,000 YouTube views and 25,000 Spotify streams in over 100 countries, extending their research and company access to thousands of institutional investors, RIAs, and Family Offices through digital channels.

“We are thrilled to welcome the employees and culture of BRAI and WTR to the Burnham Park family. This new enterprise is built to strategically cover the life cycle of a company – from late stage private rounds to their journey into the public markets. The advanced capabilities of BRAI and WTR allow us to do just that. And by leveraging the combined network and profound expertise of both firms' covering public & private companies, building out a SPAC practice was a natural fit. We have more acquisitions to come, and we will be making key hires across business lines as we continue to grow.” - Sagar Sheth, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Burnham Park

With a rich history spanning more than 40 years serving many of the world's largest institutional investors, BRAI brings a trusted, independent tradition of fundamental equity research to Burnham Park. Its analysts cover consumer, business services, healthcare, industrials, media, and technology, focusing on quality companies with attractive growth prospects at reasonable valuations.

“BRAI has built its business around fundamental research and serving public and private companies. We've developed lasting relationships with clients who value our team's experience and judgment. Joining Burnham Park gives us a broader platform to build on that work. Its planned SPAC business and AI-enabled approach open new ways to connect companies and investors. We look forward to contributing BRAI's research perspective and continuing to serve our clients over the long term.” - Alex Paris, President of BRAI

WTR will significantly expand Burnham Park's distribution and reach across the global investor base. It also brings companies a complete life-cycle solution for research and engagement, from pre-IPO through the public markets, as well as private company research. It reaches investors across any market cap through research, podcasts, video, social media, and events.

“WTR was founded on a mission of connecting companies with all categories of investors in an open-access format. We do this by driving investor awareness and engagement through independent, sector-deep research, expansive and modern distribution channels, innovative investor events, and investor meetings. Joining the Burnham Park financial services platform gives us greater reach and a broader set of tools to deliver on that mission for investors and issuers alike.” - Shawn Severson, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of WTR

The transactions are subject to closing conditions as well as FINRA and other regulatory approvals.

About Burnham Park Capital Markets

Burnham Park Capital Markets is a tech-enabled, relationship driven investment bank. Headquartered in Chicago, the firm leverages AI, deep institutional relationships, and a culture of innovation to provide a complete suite of capital markets and advisory services. Business lines include investment banking, trading, institutional sales, research, strategy, corporate access, and more. Inspired by the 1933“A Century of Progress” World's Fair held at its namesake, Burnham Park, Illinois, the firm is anchored by the exposition's defining motto: Science Finds, Industry Applies, Man Conforms. Burnham Park honors this 100-year legacy of technological progress by integrating advanced AI-driven data analytics and institutional-grade infrastructure with human capital to optimize execution in the markets. They focus on continuous, strategic support at every stage of the corporate lifecycle through a diversified suite of premier advisory and execution services, driven by enduring relationships and powered by advanced technology. At the core of Burnham Park is a deliberate, intense focus on internal culture. Operating with an employee-first philosophy, the firm is committed to investing in talent development, promoting from within, and establishing an environment where professionals can build a meaningful, multi-decade career. For more information or career opportunities, visit

About BRAI

Barrington Research Associates Inc. is a Chicago-based, full-service investment bank providing equity and industry research, institutional sales and investment banking. Founded in 1983 as an investment research boutique, Barrington Research has grown into a nationally recognized independent investment services firm serving institutional and corporate clients. BRAI provides fundamental equity and industry research and investment recommendations focused on small and midsized companies across consumer and business services, healthcare, industrials, and media and technology. The firm delivers investment ideas and corporate access opportunities to institutional investors across North America-including mutual funds, hedge funds, banks, pension funds, insurance companies, and independent money managers-and helps emerging and established growth companies pursue long-term strategic and financial goals through capital raises, M&A advisory, and valuation services. For more information, visit

About WTR

Water Tower Research provides research and investor engagement services, with a mission to connect companies and investors through an open-access research platform. Water Tower Research is built on the foundation of democratizing information flow. We bridge the growing information gap between companies and investors through our investor engagement strategies and open-access research platform. Our research analysts are Wall Street veterans with experience and knowledge to work with companies and investors. We provide access to the information and content that anchors the due diligence process for both professional money managers and individual investors. We leverage traditional research distribution channels and the best of modern digital strategies and tactics to amplify this information flow globally to engage all categories of investors and stakeholders. Our content is complementary to all investors. For institutional investors specifically, we publish under a Publisher's Exclusion and conform to MiFID II guidelines. For more information, visit

Contact Information:

Name: Madan Menon

Email:...

Job Title: Chief Operating Officer

Company: Burnham Park Capital Markets

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