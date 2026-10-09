Win A £300 Ultimate Yoga Bundle At The OM Yoga Show With The British Wheel Of Yoga

MENAFN - Pressat) The British Wheel of Yoga (BWY), the UK's largest yoga membership charity, is giving visitors to the OM Yoga Show the chance to win a £300 Ultimate Yoga Bundle, plus a wider prize draw open to anyone who creates a free BWY account.

Visit BWY at stand M1, Alexandra Palace, London, from Friday 16 to Sunday 18 October 2026.

The Ultimate Yoga Bundle includes premium yoga equipment, a £100 voucher and a book bundle. To enter, create a free BWY account at the stand and take out a paid BWY membership by midnight on Monday 26 October. A free postal entry route is also available.

A second prize draw is open to everyone who creates a free BWY account by Wednesday 21 October 2026. Prizes are tailored to each stage of the yoga journey, whether you are a practitioner, an aspiring teacher or a qualified teacher. They include yoga equipment and apparel, BWY digital content, support towards teacher training, places at BWY events and continuing professional development resources.

All prizes have been generously donated by BWY partners including Yoga Studio Store, Yoga Mad, Human Kinetics and Equinox Publishing.

Visitors to the stand can also find out about free Yoga Masterclasses, training, expert advice and the benefits of BWY membership. Qualified teachers can explore BWY Associate Teacher Membership, which includes specialist insurance, a listing in BWY's online teaching directory, professional connection and development opportunities, and discounts on yoga events. Anyone considering teacher training can create a free account at the stand and book a complimentary 15-minute Discovery Call with the BWY training team.

Diana O'Reilly, Chair of the British Wheel of Yoga, said:“The OM Yoga Show is the perfect place to show how BWY supports every stage of the yoga journey, from finding your first class to developing as a teacher. We hope visitors will come and meet us, explore what BWY offers and enter our prize draws.”

Full terms and conditions for the prize draws, including eligibility, prize details and the free-entry route for the Ultimate Yoga Bundle, are available at href="" org/omshow202.