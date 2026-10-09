Thinkcell Launches AI Suite

MENAFN - Pressat)– thinkcell, an international specialist software company for high-stakes business communication, today launched thinkcell AI Suite, a new milestone in professional AI presentation creation.

thinkcell combines its trusted technology with the power of artificial intelligence to enhance the professional presentation workflow, maintaining the precision, quality and control that customers want. The launch marks the next stage in the company's evolution, following a refreshed brand identity last month.

Most AI presentation tools are effective at producing a first draft, but the difficulties begin afterwards. Professional decks must be accurate, on-brand, editable and robust enough to survive several rounds of review. At the same time, the creation process itself has become more fragmented. The result is a process that is faster in parts but more complicated overall with more room for error. thinkcell AI Suite is the solution to overcome these difficulties.

Alexander von Fritsch, CEO of thinkcell, said:“For 20 years, we have set the benchmark for presentations in business-critical situations. thinkcell AI does more than generate slides faster. thinkcell AI Suite takes professionals to a higher level so they can succeed in environments where accuracy, reliability and credibility are non-negotiable.”

thinkcell AI Suite is designed to cover the full slide creation and presentation workflow from research, brainstorming, ideation and structuring to data analysis, slide and chart generation, headline development, text and layout editing, and translation into more than 70 languages.

The launch of thinkcell AI Suite creates a simplified package for customers to build slides with AI and cover the full presentation workflow. In addition, thinkcell Essentials and thinkcell Suite remain available for customers who do not wish to use AI, and thinkcell AI Suite Plus is an enhanced offering aimed at teams with high-volume AI usage.

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More information: think-cell