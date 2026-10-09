Cryptocasino Data: Cardano And Solana Outrank Ethereum 20 To 1 In Crypto Gaming Demand

MENAFN - Pressat) Consumer demand for crypto gambling is concentrated in a very different set of tokens than market capitalisation would suggest, according to search data published today by CryptoCasino.

Analysis of 8,557 distinct search queries reaching the platform between 1 July and 29 September 2026 found that Cardano and Solana each attracted roughly twenty times more crypto gaming search interest than Ethereum, despite Ethereum being the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalisation.

Ranked by share of the 489,069 coin-tagged search impressions recorded in the period:

Bitcoin - 427,079 impressions (87.3%) Cardano - 21,090 (4.3%) Solana - 19,419 (4.0%) MetaMask - 11,846 (2.4%) Tether (USDT) - 3,570 (0.7%) Dogecoin - 2,931 (0.6%) TRON - 1,385 (0.3%) Ethereum - 1,076 (0.2%) Litecoin - 618 (0.1%)

The Ethereum figure is the sharpest divergence in the dataset. A token that routinely sits second in every market capitalisation table places eighth here, behind a wallet brand. One plausible explanation is cost and settlement speed: players appear to gravitate toward chains with low transaction fees and fast confirmation, which is consistent with Solana and TRON appearing well above their market cap weighting.

Two further findings stand out. XRP registered a single impression across the entire three-month period, despite consistently ranking among the ten largest cryptocurrencies. And memecoins underperformed their cultural profile: Dogecoin, Shiba Inu and PEPE generated 2,980 impressions between them, fewer than Tether managed alone.

The pattern suggests that the tokens people hold as investments and the tokens they are willing to transact with are two distinct groups, and that transaction economics rather than brand recognition drives the latter.

Methodology: figures are drawn from Google Search Console data for cryptocasino covering 1 July to 29 September 2026, across eight markets in Europe, North America and South America. Queries were tagged by cryptocurrency name and ticker; impressions measure how often the platform appeared in Google results for those queries, and are used here as a proxy for consumer search demand rather than transaction volume.