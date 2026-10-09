Bright Spark Studios Uses Keysim Network Steerer For Live Broadcast Connectivity

Bright Spark Studios Limited is using KeySIM multi-network IoT SIM cards with live broadcasting equipment, including LiveU and Haivision devices.

For live streaming, connectivity can vary between venues and locations. KeySIM's Network Steerer lets users remotely change the mobile network selected by a SIM through the online portal. This gives Andrew Deptford, video producer and live streaming professional, a way to respond to changing network conditions without physically accessing the device.

Andrew Deptford of Bright Spark Studios said:

“When you're streaming live, the network conditions can change from one location to another. Being able to steer a SIM onto a different network remotely is a really useful tool. It means I can manage connectivity through the portal and make adjustments without needing to get hands-on with the equipment.”

Graham Robinson of KeySIM said:

“Live production teams need flexible connectivity that can adapt to the location. Network Steerer gives customers the ability to change the network used by a SIM remotely, which can be particularly valuable when broadcasting equipment is already deployed at a venue.”

KeySIM provides multi-network IoT SIM cards for live broadcasting, security, telematics and other connected applications. Its online platform combines SIM management with remote network steering to help customers manage connectivity across deployed devices