Trivolve Tech Launches Indianchain On Cardano Mainnet To Secure Agricultural Settlements

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire) Trivolve Tech, a blockchain and AI product studio, in collaboration with Quixy, a leading no-code/low-code enterprise platform, has officially launched IndianChain on the Cardano Mainnet. IndianChain is Cardano's first agritech deployment to secure more than 10 million agricultural settlements.







Bringing Trust to India's Farm Economy

Agriculture is the backbone of India's rural economy, yet the sector has long lacked a secure, unified system for managing agricultural records, verifying transactions and giving farmers fair access to credit. As a result, many smallholder farmers depend on informal lenders charging high interest, and governments have faced losses from procurement fraud and diversion.

IndianChain closes these gaps by recording agricultural settlements on the Cardano blockchain, creating a tamper proof, timestamped audit trail. The platform enables:



Immutable record keeping for crop data and settlements

Credit verification based on trusted crop records, opening a path to formal lending

Farm to warehouse traceability to prevent diversion and adulteration Secure data sharing across agriculture, irrigation, food supply and finance departments

Trivolve Tech CEO remarked:

“IndianChain is a milestone for Trivolve, for Cardano and, above all, for farmers. By making every agricultural settlement verifiable on chain, we are giving farmers a trusted record they can take to a lender. With this first deployment, IndianChain can become the model for agricultural governance.”

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