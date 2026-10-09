Trivolve Tech Launches Indianchain On Cardano Mainnet To Secure Agricultural Settlements
Bringing Trust to India's Farm Economy
Agriculture is the backbone of India's rural economy, yet the sector has long lacked a secure, unified system for managing agricultural records, verifying transactions and giving farmers fair access to credit. As a result, many smallholder farmers depend on informal lenders charging high interest, and governments have faced losses from procurement fraud and diversion.
IndianChain closes these gaps by recording agricultural settlements on the Cardano blockchain, creating a tamper proof, timestamped audit trail. The platform enables:
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Immutable record keeping for crop data and settlements
Credit verification based on trusted crop records, opening a path to formal lending
Farm to warehouse traceability to prevent diversion and adulteration
Secure data sharing across agriculture, irrigation, food supply and finance departments
Trivolve Tech CEO remarked:
“IndianChain is a milestone for Trivolve, for Cardano and, above all, for farmers. By making every agricultural settlement verifiable on chain, we are giving farmers a trusted record they can take to a lender. With this first deployment, IndianChain can become the model for agricultural governance.”
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