Carziqo Brings CM-ONE Dedicated Autonomous Ride-Hailing To Phoenix During Future Mobility Festival

With hourly, daily, weekly, monthly and annual reservation options, CM-ONE introduces a more personal approach to autonomous urban travel.

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)

PHOENIX, Arizona, Oct 09, 2026, ZEX PR WIRE - Carziqo has announced the launch of CM-ONE operations in Phoenix during the Carziqo Future Mobility Festival, introducing an autonomous ride-hailing service designed around a dedicated vehicle and a passenger's ongoing travel needs.







Positioned as a“one-to-one” private mobility service, CM-ONE allows passengers to reserve an autonomous vehicle for a defined period and arrange multiple journeys within that reservation. The concept extends beyond the individual trip, placing greater emphasis on privacy, continuity and flexibility throughout the passenger's schedule.

According to Carziqo, the Phoenix launch forms part of its efforts to develop differentiated autonomous mobility services for customers whose travel needs go beyond a single pickup and destination.

A dedicated vehicle for a changing schedule

Conventional ride-hailing typically treats each journey as a separate booking. A passenger traveling to a meeting, continuing to a shopping destination and heading to another appointment would ordinarily request a ride at each stage.

CM-ONE is designed to bring those journeys into a continuous service arrangement.

Passengers can choose hourly, daily, weekly, monthly or annual reservations, allowing them to select a service period that reflects how frequently-and for how long-they need access to a dedicated vehicle.

During the reserved period, the vehicle is assigned to the passenger's travel needs, supporting multiple trips and destinations without requiring a new vehicle request for every journey, the company said.

For a business traveler, that could mean organizing transportation around a series of meetings. For a regular commuter, it could provide a consistent arrangement for recurring journeys. Other intended uses include shopping, family outings, private engagements and personalized city itineraries.

The central idea is to make autonomous transportation fit more naturally around a person's day, including the activities and stops between a first departure and a final return.

Bringing personalization into autonomous ride-hailing

Carziqo describes CM-ONE as a response to growing competition in autonomous ride-hailing and an opportunity to broaden the ways passengers access the technology.

Its distinguishing feature is the service relationship: a vehicle dedicated to a passenger's reservation, with continuity across successive journeys.

That approach gives CM-ONE a different role within Carziqo's mobility portfolio. Alongside the convenience of booking through a ride-hailing platform, the service aims to offer an experience closer to having a private autonomous vehicle available for an agreed period.

The arrangement is based on reserved access rather than vehicle ownership. Its appeal centers on giving passengers more control over how transportation is organized around their routines, commitments and individual preferences.

Carziqo said the service combines autonomous-driving technology, intelligent fleet dispatch and connected mobility services to support that experience. The company's stated objective is to make private urban travel more flexible while maintaining coordinated vehicle operations.

Phoenix launch joins Future Mobility Festival

The introduction of CM-ONE in Phoenix also brings a new service focus to the Carziqo Future Mobility Festival.

Under the festival's broader theme of advancing greener mobility through intelligent technology, the launch highlights how autonomous vehicles can support different patterns of everyday travel.

For CM-ONE, that means looking beyond the mechanics of completing a trip to consider how passengers organize an entire day, a working week or a longer-term transportation routine.

The range of reservation periods is central to that proposition. A short reservation can accommodate a concentrated schedule of activities, while weekly, monthly and annual arrangements are intended to support more sustained mobility needs.

By including both occasional and recurring use, Carziqo is positioning CM-ONE as a service that can adapt to different customer circumstances rather than depend on a single travel pattern.

Expanding the scope of private autonomous mobility

The Phoenix rollout marks a further step in Carziqo's stated strategy to develop more personalized autonomous transportation products.

The company said it intends to continue developing services for different customer groups and travel scenarios while strengthening its autonomous-driving technology, fleet operations and intelligent service capabilities.

CM-ONE gives that strategy a concrete service format: one dedicated vehicle, a flexible reservation period and continuity across the passenger's journeys.

With its introduction in Phoenix, Carziqo is bringing a more personal proposition to autonomous ride-hailing-one in which the passenger's schedule shapes the service from the outset.