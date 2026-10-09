Jeanette Loeffler On The Standards Clients Should Look For In Medical Legal Case Management

Jeanette Loeffler, Founder of Vantage Medlegal, LLC, is publishing the standards that clients, legal counsel, and medical experts should look for when they work with her company on medical expert evaluations.

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Standards built from ten years in the field

California, USA, Oct 09, 2026, ZEX PR WIRE - Jeanette Loeffler has worked inside the medical legal industry for a decade, in roles that ranged from paralegal to firm manager to division manager overseeing a multi-million-dollar region. She founded Vantage Medlegal, LLC in Sacramento in 2020 to give legal counsel a dedicated back office for medical expert evaluations.

Now she is putting a name to what legal counsel and medical experts should be able to count on every time they work with her company, on every case file, every scheduling request, and every piece of expert testimony prep that moves through the company.

“Loyalty and accuracy are the two things I ask of every person on my team, and they are the two things a client should expect to see in how we handle their case,” Loeffler said.“Everything else in this business, the scheduling, the records, the client calls, comes down to whether those two things are in place first.”

What clients should look for

The standards Loeffler has formalized touch five areas her company already handles day to day:

Scheduling discipline. Every expert evaluation gets logged and tracked from the moment it is requested, so nothing depends on memory or a single person's inbox.

Records accuracy. Case records are checked against source documents before they go back to legal counsel, not after.

Testimony preparation. Experts are briefed with enough lead time that preparation is not rushed the week of a deposition.

Licensure and contract review. Every medical professional on the company panel is checked for current, ethical licensure before being placed on a case.

Training continuity. New employees are trained on every department level, not just the one they were hired into, so coverage does not break when one person is out.

Loeffler said these standards are not a new invention so much as a clearer version of what has run under the surface at Vantage Medlegal since 2020, the year the company grew from an idea into a firm with a 30% annual growth rate.

Why she is naming them now

Loeffler said she decided to put the standards into words after watching newer employees, and the attorneys her company works with, ask for something more concrete than“figure it out as you go.”

“When you're growing a team, you can't just tell people to be accurate,” she said.“You have to show them what accuracy looks like on a specific file, at a specific step, every time. That's what this is.”

She said the standards also give attorneys working with Vantage Medlegal a clearer picture of what they should expect once a case is handed off.

“Legal counsel does not always see the back office work,” Loeffler said.“They see the expert, the report, the testimony. This is my attempt to make the process behind that visible, so clients know exactly what they are getting.”

How it gets implemented

Loeffler said the rollout is happening in stages inside Vantage Medlegal over the coming months, so that what clients experience matches the standards on paper:

First, current staff are being walked through the five areas in one-on-one sessions, department by department.

Second, the standards are being built into onboarding for new hires, so they are part of training from the first week rather than something picked up later.

Third, Loeffler is reviewing case outcomes against the standards herself, on a recurring basis, to see where they hold for clients and where they need adjusting.

“I don't think standards like this are ever finished,” she said.“You write them down, you use them, and then you find out where they need to bend. That's the job.”

Loeffler said she plans to keep supervising the process directly rather than handing it off, consistent with how she has run the company's five employees since 2020.

“I still sit in on training. I still review files,” she said.“If I'm asking clients to hold me to a standard, I need to know what it actually takes to hold it.”

To read more, visit the website here.

About Jeanette Loeffler

Jeanette Loeffler is the Founder and Owner of Vantage Medlegal, LLC, a company based in the Sacramento region of California that provides medical expert back office services for legal counsel handling evaluations. Before founding Vantage Medlegal in 2020, Loeffler spent ten years in management and sales roles across the medical legal industry, including as Division Manager at Examworks and Firm Manager at Sagaria Law, P.C. She holds a B.A. in Political Science from San Francisco State University.