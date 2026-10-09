Bangladesh, Lithuania Seek Stronger Connectivity, Migration Cooperation
The issues came up during a meeting between Lithuanian Vice-Minister for Foreign Affairs Vidmantas Verbickas and State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shama Obaed Islam at the latter's office in the capital on October 8.
The two sides discussed cooperation in manpower and employment opportunities, human mobility and migration, visa facilitation, education, and demographic dividends, according to Bangladesh's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
They also stressed the importance of expanding people-to-people connectivity through high-level visits, business delegations, youth and student exchanges, cultural programs, sports, and tourism cooperation.
The discussions on migration and mobility come as Bangladesh seeks to diversify overseas employment opportunities for its workers beyond traditional labor markets.
The state minister highlighted the need to widen mutually beneficial relations with Lithuania and strengthen cooperation in areas that could create new opportunities for Bangladesh.
She also called for stronger cooperation in information technology and the exchange of expertise and experience as part of Bangladesh's efforts to expand its soft diplomacy.
The two sides discussed trade diversification, with Bangladesh urging Lithuania to import pharmaceuticals, biodegradable jute and jute products, leather goods, agro-products, furniture, and plastic products.
The state minister also invited Lithuanian investors to explore opportunities in Bangladesh's agro-processing, renewable energy, IT and cybersecurity, and waste-management sectors.
Cooperation on climate change, environmental degradation, energy security, and food security was also discussed.
The two countries established diplomatic relations in 1992. Both sides emphasized greater exchanges and engagement in regional and international organizations to further strengthen bilateral ties.Spread the word More from NRB ConnectView All Latest NewsSee All Bangladesh, Netherlands discuss migration, human capital developmentNRB Connectabout 14 hours ago Bangladesh hosts OIC workshop to promote heritage preservation, sustainable tourismTourismabout 14 hours ago Bangladesh, Lithuania seek stronger connectivity, migration cooperationNRB Connectabout 14 hours ago City Mayor inaugurates 3-day Chittagong Travel Mart in ChattogramTourismabout 19 hours ago Four American Airlines crew fall ill after eating leftover mealsAirlines and Routesabout 21 hours ago Lightning hits Lucknow-bound IndiGo flight at FL170Airlines and Routesabout 21 hours ago Saudia Group nears "substantial" aircraft orderFleet and Aircraftabout 21 hours ago National Civil Aviation Security meeting reviews aviation security ahead of ICAO auditAviationabout 23 hours ago Le Méridien Dhaka appoints Gregor Schmidt-Kiefer as general managerHotelsOct 8, 2026 US-Bangla Airlines recruiting ATR 72 first officersAirlines and RoutesOct 8, 2026 Biman signs Airbus deal for 10 aircraft in major fleet expansionFleet and AircraftOct 7, 2026 BERC hikes jet fuel prices for third consecutive monthAviationOct 7, 2026 UNESCO, Windmill sign MoU to take Bangladesh's rickshaw art globalArt and CultureOct 7, 2026 Lufthansa Group to resume Dubai flights from October 25Airlines and RoutesOct 7, 2026 Air India, SIA scrap long-standing booking hurdle for passengersAirlines and RoutesOct 7, 2026 German envoy stresses stronger aviation, trade cooperation with BangladeshAviationOct 7, 2026 Cox's Bazar to host three-month tourism carnival starting NovemberTourismOct 7, 2026 Malaysia Airlines reaches new milestone in Australian marketAirlines and RoutesOct 7, 2026 7-Eleven exits India after closing all 31 storesRetail and CommerceOct 7, 2026 Etihad launches flights to emerging Saudi Arabian tourism hotspotAirlines and RoutesOct 7, 2026 MTB launches digital portal for students seeking to study abroadBanking and FinanceOct 7, 2026 Prime Bank, CRP join hands for prosthetic services for people with disabilitiesBanking and FinanceOct 7, 2026 Emirates surpasses one million pharma shipments through Dubai in 10 yearsAviationOct 7, 2026 Ocean congestion, tariff clarity could lift Q4 air cargo demandCargo and LogisticsOct 6, 2026 Challenge Group suspends freighter flights to Navi Mumbai AirportCargo and LogisticsOct 6, 2026 Bangladesh, Indonesia discuss visa-on-arrival facilities, direct flightsTourismOct 6, 2026 China Eastern reports passenger to police over flight attendant kneelingAirlines and RoutesOct 6, 2026 British Airways 777 returns to Heathrow after cabin pressure lossAirlines and RoutesOct 6, 2026 IndiGo raises fuel surcharge as jet fuel prices climbAirlines and RoutesOct 6, 2026 Bangladesh seeks Lufthansa Cooperation on aviation hub, MRO investmentAviation Business Oct 6, 2026 Swissport enters Indonesia with UNEX Aviation Services joint ventureAirports and InfrastructureOct 6, 2026 Middle Eastern airlines to fight back for traffic lost to Asian rivalsAviation Business Oct 6, 2026 Bangladesh, UK discuss migration, skill mobilizationNRB ConnectOct 6, 2026 Mayor will inaugurate international tourism fair in Chattogram on ThursdayEvents & ForumsOct 6, 2026 Rosatom is developing its own specialized dredging fleet to ensure safe navigation along NSROthersOct 6, 2026 Pilot production begins at Rosatom's new radiopharmaceutical plantOthersOct 6, 2026 Bangladesh, Montenegro eye tourism cooperation, recruitment of skilled workersNRB ConnectOct 5, 2026 Malaysia logs 28.8 million international arrivals in January–AugustTourismOct 5, 2026 Emirates to deploy A350 on Orlando route from November 1Fleet and AircraftOct 5, 2026 Rosatom invites applications from Bangladeshis for international grant competitionOthersOct 5, 2026 Shakawath Hossain honored for best sustainable tourism initiativeAwardsOct 5, 2026 ShareTrip dubbed best domestic tour operatorAwardsOct 5, 2026 Masud Hossain wins award as Best Inbound Tour OperatorAwardsOct 5, 2026 Dhaka Airport conducts full-scale emergency drill to test fire responseAirports and InfrastructureOct 5, 2026 US-Bangla opens two engineering positions in GSE divisionAviationOct 5, 2026 Former EBL chairman M. Ghaziul Haque passes awayBanking and FinanceOct 5, 2026 Airfares expected to stay high through fallAviation Business Oct 5, 2026 British Airways to fly A380 on just four routes this winterFleet and AircraftOct 5, 2026 Bangladesh Monitor invites entries for Bangladesh Travel, Tourism and Hospitality Awards 2026AwardsOct 5, 2026 Bangladesh, US discuss expanding Fulbright scholarshipsNRB ConnectOct 5, 2026 Most PopularSee All Thai Airways CEO fired over baggage crisis in BangkokAirlines and RoutesOct 3, 2026 Bangladesh, Indonesia discuss visa-on-arrival facilities, direct flightsTourismOct 6, 2026 Bangladesh seeks Lufthansa Cooperation on aviation hub, MRO investmentAviation Business Oct 6, 2026 Tourism Board names 16 recipients for Bangaldesh Tourism Awards 2026AwardsOct 2, 2026 Biman signs Airbus deal for 10 aircraft in major fleet expansionFleet and AircraftOct 7, 2026 Former EBL chairman M. Ghaziul Haque passes awayBanking and FinanceOct 5, 2026 BBS, BTB jointly working to develop Tourism Satellite AccountTourismOct 4, 2026 Biman likely to sign Airbus deal on Ocotber 7Fleet and AircraftOct 4, 2026 US Embassy warns visa applicants not to lie about past immigration violationsVisa and Travel UpdatesOct 3, 2026 British Airways to fly A380 on just four routes this winterFleet and AircraftOct 5, 2026 Bangladesh targets tourism expansion through AI, digital transformationTourismOct 3, 2026 SIA, Cathay Pacific further extend Middle East flight suspensionsAirlines and RoutesOct 4, 2026 Malaysia Airlines reaches new milestone in Australian marketAirlines and RoutesOct 7, 2026 737 MAX software flaw carries no safety risk: FAAFleet and AircraftOct 3, 2026 Maldivian opens upgraded seaplane terminal at Velana AirportAirlines and RoutesOct 4, 2026 US-Bangla opens two engineering positions in GSE divisionAviationOct 5, 2026 Journalist Naym Abir wins award for tourism reportingAwardsOct 4, 2026 Global tourism enters new growth phase as 92% economies improveTourismOct 4, 2026 Swissport enters Indonesia with UNEX Aviation Services joint ventureAirports and InfrastructureOct 6, 2026 Cox's Bazar Airport to be international in NovemberAirports and InfrastructureOct 4, 2026 7-Eleven exits India after closing all 31 storesRetail and CommerceOct 7, 2026 Thailand launches THIM app for foreign travelersTravel TechOct 4, 2026 Salahuddin Sumon named Tourism Content Creator of the Year 2026AwardsOct 4, 2026 Bangladesh Monitor invites entries for Bangladesh Travel, Tourism and Hospitality Awards 2026AwardsOct 5, 2026 Malaysia Aviation Group to acquire Airbus' Sepang MRO unitMRO and EngineeringOct 3, 2026 Labor minister calls for demand-based training, PPP to build skilled workforceNRB ConnectOct 3, 2026 KLM receives first Airbus A350Fleet and AircraftOct 3, 2026 China Eastern reports passenger to police over flight attendant kneelingAirlines and RoutesOct 6, 2026 Hong Kong Airport Authority announces two senior management appointmentsAirports and InfrastructureOct 4, 2026 Emirates to deploy A350 on Orlando route from November 1Fleet and AircraftOct 5, 2026 Menzies Aviation adds passenger services at Kuala Lumpur AirportAirports and InfrastructureOct 4, 2026 Mayor will inaugurate international tourism fair in Chattogram on ThursdayEvents & ForumsOct 6, 2026 Dhaka Airport conducts full-scale emergency drill to test fire responseAirports and InfrastructureOct 5, 2026 Bangladesh, Montenegro eye tourism cooperation, recruitment of skilled workersNRB ConnectOct 5, 2026 Etihad launches flights to emerging Saudi Arabian tourism hotspotAirlines and RoutesOct 7, 2026 Prime Bank, CRP join hands for prosthetic services for people with disabilitiesBanking and FinanceOct 7, 2026 Ministry officials receive first-ever civil aviation trainingInstitute/TrainingOct 3, 2026 National Civil Aviation Security meeting reviews aviation security ahead of ICAO auditAviationabout 23 hours ago US-Bangla Airlines recruiting ATR 72 first officersAirlines and RoutesOct 8, 2026 Masud Hossain wins award as Best Inbound Tour OperatorAwardsOct 5, 2026 Challenge Group suspends freighter flights to Navi Mumbai AirportCargo and LogisticsOct 6, 2026 Malaysia eyes Türkiye model to expand Muslim-friendly, transit tourismTourismOct 4, 2026 Bangladesh, UK discuss migration, skill mobilizationNRB ConnectOct 6, 2026 German envoy stresses stronger aviation, trade cooperation with BangladeshAviationOct 7, 2026 Middle Eastern airlines to fight back for traffic lost to Asian rivalsAviation Business Oct 6, 2026 Bangladesh, US discuss expanding Fulbright scholarshipsNRB ConnectOct 5, 2026 Bangladesh, Sweden discuss stronger cooperation on migration governanceNRB ConnectOct 4, 2026 Lightning hits Lucknow-bound IndiGo flight at FL170Airlines and Routesabout 21 hours ago BERC hikes jet fuel prices for third consecutive monthAviationOct 7, 2026 Malaysia logs 28.8 million international arrivals in January–AugustTourismOct 5, 2026
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment