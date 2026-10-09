Uzbekistan, GCF Discuss Climate Finance And Investment Projects

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Uzbekistan discussed expanding access to climate financing, attracting private investment and developing new environmental projects during the Green Climate Fund's (GCF) Regional Dialogue with Eastern European and Central Asian countries, held in Tbilisi, Georgia, on Oct. 6–7.

This was reflected in the statement by the National Committee on Ecology and Climate Change of Uzbekistan.

An Uzbek delegation led by Alisher Salomov, adviser to the chairman of the National Committee on Ecology and Climate Change, participated in the event, which brought together government representatives, international financial institutions, private-sector participants and GCF officials.

"Speaking at a session on country climate platforms, Alisher Salomov highlighted the need to move from strategic dialogue to the implementation of concrete investment initiatives," the statement said.

In addition, he highlighted the need to strengthen regional cooperation on early warning systems, climate and environmental data exchange, water resource management, air quality, adaptation and decarbonization.

During discussions with GCF leadership, the Uzbek delegation focused on expanding the country's access to climate financing, supporting the accreditation process of Uzpromstroybank and developing a pipeline of potential investment projects.

Moreover, the parties discussed practical steps to strengthen cooperation and prepare new climate-related initiatives.

A major focus of the dialogue was mobilizing private capital for environmental projects. Uzbekistan presented potential investment opportunities in waste management, water-saving technologies, sustainable agriculture, industrial decarbonization, energy efficiency and climate-resilient infrastructure.

The discussions also addressed the development of national climate platforms and opportunities to improve regional coordination on climate-related challenges.

The Green Climate Fund is an international climate finance institution established under the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change to support developing countries in reducing greenhouse gas emissions and adapting to climate change.