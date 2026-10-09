Bangladesh, Netherlands Discuss Migration, Human Capital Development

The issues were discussed when Dutch Ambassador to Bangladesh Joris van Bommel paid a courtesy call on State Minister for Foreign Affairs Humaiun Kobir at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the capital on October 8.

The two sides discussed a range of issues, including migration cooperation, human capital development, education, trade and investment, LDC graduation, semiconductor technology, and the Bangladesh-EU Free Trade Agreement.

State Minister Kobir appreciated the Netherlands' longstanding support for Bangladesh's development and highlighted the importance of further strengthening bilateral cooperation.

The discussions on migration and human capital development come as Bangladesh seeks to expand opportunities for its workforce through skills development, education, and international labor-market cooperation.

The two sides also discussed political and economic developments as well as regional and multilateral issues.

The Dutch ambassador reaffirmed his country's commitment to deepening bilateral cooperation, particularly in water management, agriculture, shipping, maritime infrastructure, and people-to-people exchanges.

He also briefed the state minister about the upcoming visit of Sjoerd Sjoerdsma, Minister for Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation of the Netherlands.

Bangladesh also thanked the Netherlands for its continued support for Rohingya refugees and host communities. The state minister reiterated the importance of the safe, voluntary, dignified, and sustainable repatriation of the Rohingya to Myanmar.

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