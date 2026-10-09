MENAFN - Mid-East Info) John Crane's Smartflow IG can save up to 180 litres of freshwater per hour on each pump, creating significant potential savings as the technology is rolled out across the Dörpen site -pong> Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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United Arab Emirates, Dubai – October 2026 – UPM Nordland Papier is expanding the use of John Crane's water-saving technology across its paper mill in Dörpen, Germany, after initial installations reduced seal water consumption to almost zero while maintaining reliable pump operation.

The rollout comes as water efficiency moves higher up Europe's industrial agenda. Around 30% of EU land experiences seasonal water scarcity each year, with pressure typically intensifying between April and September as dry weather, reduced river flows and increased demand affect water availability. The European Commission's Water Resilience Strategy calls for water efficiency across the EU to improve by at least 10% by 2030.

For industries such as paper manufacturing, reducing water used by supporting equipment can create significant cumulative savings without affecting production or asset reliability. The project at UPM Nordland Papier addresses one frequently overlooked source of consumption: the freshwater used as barrier water for double mechanical seals.

UPM Nordland Papier manufactures fine and graphic papers and already operates at approximately four cubic metres of freshwater per tonne of paper, a strong level compared with industry benchmarks. As part of its continuing efforts to improve water efficiency, the company reviewed barrier water consumption across the numerous pumps fitted with double mechanical seals at its Dörpen mill.

John Crane recommended its Smartflow IG system, which regulates the supply of freshwater so that it is used only when a mechanical seal requires cooling. Depending on the application, the technology can save up to 180 litres of freshwater per hour on each pump.

Smartflow IG uses a heat-activated shape-memory alloy device to respond automatically to changing operating conditions. It requires no external energy supply or costly automation and can be installed without extensive modifications to existing equipment.

The initial installations reduced seal water consumption on the fitted pumps to almost zero, while the equipment continued to operate reliably. By reducing freshwater demand, the technology can also lower the volume of water requiring treatment and discharge.

“Reducing freshwater consumption is an important part of our approach to operating the Dörpen mill responsibly. Smartflow IG has enabled us to reduce seal water consumption on the pumps fitted so far to almost zero, without compromising reliable operation. The results have given us the confidence to purchase additional units and begin introducing the technology more widely across the plant,” said Peter Reisige, Director Technical Services, UPM Nordland Papier.

Following the initial results, UPM Nordland Papier purchased additional Smartflow IG units, which will be introduced progressively across the mill. The scale of the opportunity will increase as more pumps are fitted with the technology.

“With water scarcity affecting a significant proportion of Europe each year, industrial water efficiency is becoming an increasingly important operational and environmental priority. This project shows how addressing a routinely overlooked source of consumption can deliver a meaningful benefit,” said Christian Naldini of John Crane.

“Smartflow IG can save up to 180 litres of freshwater per hour on each pump, so the cumulative opportunity becomes significant when the technology is applied across multiple assets. Its straightforward installation and ability to operate without external energy or costly automation also make it a practical solution that can be introduced progressively while maintaining reliable pump operation.”

The project supports UPM Nordland Papier's long-term commitment to protecting local water resources and demonstrates how targeted engineering improvements can contribute to wider industrial water-efficiency goals.Smartflow IG is an intelligent control system for the barrier water supply of double-balanced mechanical seals. It is particularly suited to slow-rotating eccentric screw pumps. The potential freshwater saving of up to 180 litres per hour on each pump depends on the application and operating conditions.Sources:European Environment Agency, Water scarcity conditions in Europe: analysis/indicators/use-of-freshwater-resources-in-europe-1European Commission, Water Resilience Strategy: topics/environment/water-resilience-strategy_en

John Crane is a global leader in flow control technologies and an innovator in solutions for rotating equipment in the energy and process industries. Our portfolio spans mechanical seals, seal support systems, couplings and filtration systems, supported by advanced service solutions and digital diagnostics. With over 200 service, sales and manufacturing centres across 50 countries, John Crane is an integral pillar of Smiths Group plc, a FTSE 100 industrial technology company dedicated to engineering a better future.