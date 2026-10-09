Al Ain Farms Group And Al Dahra Continue Strengthening UAE Dairy Supply-Chain Resilience

MENAFN - Mid-East Info)ABU DHABI, UAE: October 2026 – Al Ain Farms Group (AAFG), the UAE's leading protein and beverages producer, and Al Dahra Holding, a global agribusiness focused on sustainable food and feed production headquartered in Abu Dhabi, have expanded their strategic partnership at Global Food Week through a new feed-supply agreement designed to contribute further to AAFG's local milk production consistency and strengthen local resilience across the UAE dairy value chain. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Following the companies' agreement for locally supplied raw milk announced at last year's Global Food Week, the latest signing extends their collaboration to another critical part of dairy production. Under the agreement, around 55% of AAFG's annual feed purchases by value will be supplied locally by Al Dahra, reducing lead times, improving efficiency and building more value within the UAE's food-production ecosystem.

Consistent, specification-led feed supply is central to herd performance, milk-yield forecasting and reliable dairy output. Through coordinated quality, testing and traceability controls, the agreement with Al Dahra will support AAFG in sustaining the productivity of its dairy herd, which includes the highest-producing cows in the UAE. By strengthening the local input behind milk production, the partnership will help maintain a reliable supply of locally produced dairy for consumers while supporting the UAE's food-security ambitions.

Hero Image Caption: Representatives from Al Ain Farms Group and Al Dahra Holding mark the expansion of their strategic partnership at Global Food Week, supporting local value creation and dairy production in the UAE.

About Al Ain Farms Group:

Al Ain Farms Group (AAFG) is a national protein and beverages brand, delivering wholesome, high-quality, and accessible nutrition across fresh dairy, poultry, juice, and eggs. Operating across a fully integrated farm-to-shelf model, AAFG ensures freshness within 24 hours - supporting the UAE's food security goals with products made locally and trusted regionally.

Al Ain Farms: Founded by the late H.H. Sheikh Zayed, a pioneer in the UAE dairy industry and one of the largest integrated dairy and poultry companies in UAE Marmum Dairy: One of the best-known brands in dairy, especially with its yoghurt category Al Ajban Chicken: One of the UAE's first and most technologically advanced fresh poultry producers Al Jazira Poultry Farm: Home of the iconic Golden Eggs, known for traceability and innovation Saha Arabian Farms: A regional egg producer with operations across the UAE and Saudi Arabia

The Group brings together five of the UAE's most trusted names in food production:

AAFG is part of Ghitha Holding PJSC, and backed by Yas Holding LLC, two UAE-based investment groups driving national self-sufficiency and sustainable food systems.