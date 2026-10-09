Priced To Win: What Cleartrip's Competitor Pricing Strategy Teaches Every Ecommerce Brand
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) In online travel, every booking is won or lost in comparison. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.
Your digital companion for smarter everyday choices. Built for how you live, earn, and grow. Move money at your pace with AI-powered finance, all in one tap.Join the waiting list. Earn A traveller lines up hotels on various platforms, then books wherever they get the best deal. The gap between winning and losing that booking can be a few hundred rupees, and it can change by the hour. According to Google and Kantar's Travel Rewired report, Indian travellers reference an average of seven sources while planning a trip. In a market where travellers compare across search, OTAs, YouTube, and travel platforms before booking, price visibility is no longer a back-office revenue task; it is a conversion lever. For Cleartrip, this made competitor pricing high-stakes decision. But manual price checks couldn't keep pace with a market that never stops moving. Without continuous visibility, the revenue team risked two costly outcomes – pricing too high and losing bookings, or discounting too deep and losing margin. To fix this, Cleartrip partnered with mFilterIt to build a competitive intelligence system that moves as fast as the market does. See how it helped them. The Cleartrip Case Study: Pricing at the Speed of the Market The Challenge: Thousands of hotels and moving prices On Google hotels, the same property can appear with prices from multiple OTAs on a single comparison screen. This makes price competitiveness instantly visible to the customer. For Cleartrip's hotels revenue team, that raised several hard questions:
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With price variations being continuous for each of the thousands of hotels and different check-in dates, how do you compete?
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How do you ensure that your pricing model doesn't take a blanket approach, thereby reducing your conversions or cutting into profits?
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And since travelers evaluate even your ratings, reviews, amenities and descriptions of the property, how do you know if you match up to your competitor?
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Pricing intelligence: Selling price, coupons and promotional offers
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Content intelligence: Property descriptions, ratings, review counts, amenities and hotel highlights
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