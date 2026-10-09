UAE Sees Growing Interest In Regulated Crypto Funds As Institutional Investment Landscape Evolves

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) The UAE is witnessing a shift in its digital asset investment landscape, with increasing interest in regulated cryptocurrency funds as the sector moves beyond trading platforms towards more sophisticated institutional investment structures. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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UAE-based Oryx Legal Consultants is currently advising multiple digital asset fund sponsors seeking to establish investment vehicles within the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) and Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), reflecting the growing importance of specialist legal and regulatory expertise in this evolving sector.

The development follows continued regulatory advancements across both financial centres. In January 2026, the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA) introduced a framework placing greater responsibility on regulated firms to assess crypto token suitability, while ADGM's Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA) has continued refining its virtual asset regulations.

According to Vanessa Abernethy, Co-Founder of Oryx Legal Consultants and an early legal adviser to digital asset funds in the UAE, the industry is entering a more sophisticated phase.

“The conversation has moved beyond whether crypto funds can be established in the UAE. Today, the focus is on how these funds are structured, governed and operated to meet the expectations of professional investors,” said Abernethy.

“Every investment strategy presents different legal and operational considerations. Whether a fund invests in established cryptocurrencies or emerging blockchain ventures, getting the regulatory and operational structure right from the outset is essential.”

Unlike traditional investment funds, digital asset vehicles must address distinct challenges involving custody arrangements, asset valuation, liquidity management and regulatory compliance. These considerations are particularly significant given the continuous trading of digital assets and the complexities associated with holding and safeguarding them.

While both DIFC and ADGM offer regulatory pathways for digital asset investment activities, their differing frameworks require fund sponsors to carefully evaluate the jurisdiction best suited to their investment strategies and operational requirements.

“Establishing a successful digital asset fund is not simply about choosing a jurisdiction. It requires aligning the investment strategy, regulatory permissions and operational infrastructure within a structure that is both commercially viable and appropriately governed,” Abernethy added.

As digital assets become increasingly integrated into institutional investment strategies, the UAE's evolving regulatory environment and established financial infrastructure are expected to strengthen its position as a destination for professionally managed digital asset funds.