MENAFN - Mid-East Info) The session on Tuesday, 13 October will combine demonstrations with practical experience for business owners, IT professionals, systems engineers and procurement teams. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Venuetech in association with Sennheiser Middle East will host a workshop on Sennheiser TeamConnect conferencing solutions. Titledit is scheduled on Tuesday, 13 October at Venuetech's Training Center in Al Quoz. The session will explore how audio technology can support clear communication and effective collaboration in meeting rooms, classrooms and other professional spaces.

Designed for audio professionals working in systems integration across government, corporate, education and healthcare environments, the workshop will combine product demonstrations with hands-on trials. Participants will explore audio performance, system configuration and device management, with opportunities to experience the technology themselves.

Demonstrations will cover beamforming and TruVoicelift alongside tools for setup and control, including the Local User Interface (LUI), and DeviceHub. The session will also test Room Planner and explore camera tracking. Attendees are encouraged to bring their laptops to participate in the practical activities.

Explaining the purpose of the workshop,said:“The new TeamConnect Ceiling M Plus is designed to make ceiling microphone setup, commissioning and operation straightforward. Its enhanced beamforming technology supports clear audio in flexible collaboration spaces, while PartnerLink and DeviceHub simplify configuration and device management. Through demonstrations and hands-on experience, we want to help participants understand how these capabilities can meet their needs.”

“Choosing the right conferencing solution starts with understanding the space and the people who use it,” said.“By bringing professionals together at our Training Center, we want to give them the opportunity to test Sennheiser's solutions, ask questions and see how the technology works in practice. The workshop will help participants make more informed decisions about audio for their meeting rooms, classrooms and other collaboration spaces.”

The workshop will also explore applications across different sectors, including online and hybrid meetings, teaching and learning, and healthcare communication. Discussions will focus on selecting appropriate audio solutions for each environment and the people using it.

“We welcome Sales Engineers, Pre-Sales & Design Consultants, Commissioning Engineers, and Technical Experts interested in improving audio for hybrid and remote collaboration,”added.“We hope to host further workshops before the end of the year, giving more professionals the opportunity to experience our solutions and explore how they can improve their existing systems.”

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