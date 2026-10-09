Government Of Karnataka Announces Second Edition Of Bengaluru Skill Summit

Bengaluru Skill Summit 2026 to be held from 3 to 5 November 2026 at The Lalit Ashok Bengaluru under the theme“Workforce 2030: Scale, Systems, Synergy” Borderless Finance. AI-Native. Your digital companion for smarter everyday choices. Built for how you live, earn, and grow. Move money at your pace with AI-powered finance, all in one tap. Join the waiting list. Earn

The Department of Skill Development, Entrepreneurship and Livelihood (SDEL), Government of Karnataka, todayThe summit will be held from

The curtain raiser was attended by

Under the patronage of Hon'ble Minister Dr. Sharanprakash Rudrappa Patil, Bengaluru Skill Summit 2026 is organised by the Department of Skill Development, Entrepreneurship and Livelihood (SDEL), Government of Karnataka, hosted by the Karnataka Skill Development Corporation (KSDC), in collaboration with the Karnataka Skill Development Authority (KSDA), with the Karnataka Digital Economy Mission (KDEM) as Knowledge Partner. The Summit is managed by Trescon.

Following a successful inaugural edition in November 2025 that drew over 6,500 footfall over three days, the 2026 summit returns as a strengthened, expanded and execution-focused platform. It is designed to move beyond dialogue into system-level workforce transformation, bringing together government, industry, academia and global partners to co-develop scalable skilling models.

The summit is anchored under the theme“Workforce 2030: Scale, Systems, Synergy,” reflecting Karnataka's intent to build a workforce ecosystem that is scalable across sectors and geographies, structured through strong institutional systems, and driven by collaboration across stakeholders.

6,500+ Footfall 150+ Speakers 50+ Exhibitors 100+ Partners National and international delegations

The summit builds on the inaugural edition with an execution lens focused on how scale is operationalised, systems are institutionalised, and synergy is translated into measurable outcomes. The programme is structured around four thematic tracks: Emerging Skills, Skills for All, Innovation and Global Skills.

Preparing for green jobs, AI, Industry 4.0, the digital economy and other growth sectors.

Advancing inclusion across women, youth, informal workers and the gig economy.

Showcasing global and local best practices and ecosystem innovations in skilling.

Positioning Karnataka's workforce for global employability and mobility.

Inauguration of the 2nd edition of Bengaluru Skill Summit is scheduled for 3rd November at 5:00 PM by honorable Chief Minister of Karnataka, Shri D. K. Shivakumar in presence of Dr. G. Parameshwara, honorable Deputy Chief Minister and honorable Minister for Skill Development, Entrepreneurship & Livelihood and Medical Education Dr. Sharanprakash Rudrappa Patil and other dignitaries.

The Plenary Stage will anchor the summit's leadership conversations, bringing together senior government leaders, industry experts, academia and workforce practitioners to examine the priorities shaping Workforce 2030. Discussions will explore future-ready skills, lifelong learning, inclusive workforce participation, global skills, AI-enabled transformation, employability and the role of policy and industry collaboration in building a future-ready workforce.

The Plenary Stage will also feature a set ofbringing high-level government leadership, state-level skilling perspectives and young skills champions into the centre of the Summit programme.

Large & Medium Industries and Infrastructure Development

Information Technology, Biotechnology (IT/BT)

Skill Development, Entrepreneurship, and Livelihood

Higher Education

A high-level discussion on the topicbringing together the following key portfolios to examine Karnataka's priorities for building a future-ready workforce and translating policy into measurable outcomes.

A cross-state discussion on, bringing together Skill Development Secretaries to share practical approaches to strengthening skills systems, improving implementation and responding to evolving workforce needs.

A session featuring young winners from Karnataka who participated in, sharing their experiences and journeys at the global skills competition. The session will spotlight how skills excellence can build confidence, open career pathways and create opportunities on the global stage.

The summit will feature, bringing together senior government leaders, industry experts, academia, entrepreneurs and workforce practitioners from across India and international markets.

will include, Founder, Mindtree and Chairman, Vision Group for Skill Development, Government of Karnataka;, Entrepreneur, Philanthropist and Ecosystem Builder and Founder, Cascade Communications, Sycamore Networks, and Tejas Networks; and, Member, NITI Aayog.

will include, Founder and CEO, MITTI Café, and, Astronaut, Indian Space Research Organisation.

will include, Managing Partner, Mela Ventures;, Co-founder & Chairperson, Portea Medical;, Development Commissioner, Government of Karnataka;, Co-founder & CEO, Ethereal Machines;, CEO, World Skill Center and Odisha Skill Development Project II;, Founder & CEO, Udhyam Learning Foundation;, Founder & CEO, Great Learning;, Founder & Managing Director, Empower Pragati and Empower Foundation;, President, Skills Development Network;, SVP, Global CSR, HCL Tech & Director, HCL Foundation; and, Country Head, Pearson India.

The 2026 edition introducedto build statewide momentum ahead of the Summit through thought leadership sessions hosted at. Sessions were organised at theand, bringing the Workforce 2030 conversation to key technology and innovation ecosystems across Karnataka.

The summit architecturefeaturing applied skilling solutions, emerging models and pilots that address real workforce challenges. It will provide a platform for innovators, institutions and industry to showcase approaches that can be tested, adopted and scaled.

Hosted with the topicwill be a closed-door Development Dialogue hosted by Deshpande Foundation, focused on the transition from training to employment for rural youth. The dialogue will bring together government, skilling organisations, employers and development partners to examine how proven approaches can be strengthened, scaled and translated into sustainable employment pathways.

Thewill provide a platform for organisations, institutions and innovators to showcase practical solutions, programmes and technologies shaping the future of skills and work. It will enable participants to discover proven models, emerging solutions and opportunities for collaboration.

Following its introduction at the inaugural Bengaluru Skill Summit 2025, the Kaushalya Karnataka Awards returns for its second edition in 2026, continuing as an annual recognition of excellence in Karnataka's skilling and workforce development ecosystem. The awards will recognise organisations and institutions contributing to industry-led skilling, workforce transformation, industry-academia collaboration, inclusivity, innovation and measurable employment outcomes, alongside institutions and individuals driving excellence in skill development and training. The awards will be presented across Corporate Excellence and Institutional Excellence (Best Trainer, Best Trainee, Best Institution, Best Self-Help Group, and Best District) categories at the grand awards ceremony on 5 November 2026 at The Lalit Ashok, Bengaluru.

As part of Bengaluru Skill Summit 2026, Skillathon invites individuals, teams, startups and organisations from across India to design how Karnataka can read its labour market and plan skilling around real demand.

Participants will use publicly available government data to show what insights on jobs, skills and sectors can be drawn, how these can guide state policy, and how data from many sources can be brought together securely on a digital platform.

Decode Demand: Map jobs, sectors and skill trends.

Validate Insights: Test assumptions and identify data gaps.

Guide Action: Inform skilling priorities and investments.

Shape Future Systems: Generate inputs for KSISU design.

Green Skills - organised by Recommerce and GIZ

Blue Collar Economy - organised by Seventh Sense

Smart Factories - organised by Automotive Skill Development Council

Academia 2030 - organised by Ripples Learning

CG + Trade Mission Roundtable - organised by Karnataka Skill Development Authority and Karnataka Digital Economy Mission

Vertical Transportation - organised by Bharath School of Vertical Transportation Training Pvt. Ltd. (BSVT)

Inclusive Skilling - organised by AssisTech Foundation (ATF)

Skills Development and International Mobility - organised by Indo-German Chamber of Commerce

From Knowledge to Capability: Integrating Employability into Education for Workforce 2030 - organised by National Skills Network

Healthcare & Life Sciences - organised by NextGen Health

Alongside the main summit programme, Bengaluru Skill Summit 2026 will featurebringing together organisations and stakeholders across the skilling and workforce ecosystem.

Dr. Sharanprakash Rudrappa Patil, Hon'ble Minister for Medical Education and Skill Development, Entrepreneurship & Livelihood, Government of Karnataka, said,“The inaugural edition in 2025 laid a strong foundation for collaboration and action. We now look forward to the second edition in November 2026, where stakeholders from across government, industry, academia, and the global community will come together to further strengthen partnerships and build a future-ready workforce.”

Bengaluru Skill Summit is positioned as Karnataka's workforce systems platform, bringing together policymakers, industry leaders, employers, academia, training institutions, global partners and youth to strengthen the connection between education, skilling and employment. The summit provides a platform for policy dialogue, industry engagement, innovation, skills showcases and collaboration around scalable workforce solutions.

The Summit's plenary and executive sessions are invitation-only and closed-door, while designated areas of the Expo, Innovation Stage and other public-facing activations are accessible to visitors.

Bengaluru Skill Summit 2026

Workforce 2030: Scale, Systems, Synergy

3 to 5 November 2026

The Lalit Ashok Bengaluru, India

Department of Skill Development, Entrepreneurship and Livelihood (SDEL), Government of Karnataka

Karnataka Skill Development Corporation (KSDC)

Karnataka Skill Development Authority (KSDA)

Karnataka Digital Economy Mission (KDEM)

Trescon

Bengaluru Skill Summit is Karnataka's workforce systems platform, positioned to strengthen the state's leadership in workforce development, bridge gaps between education, skilling and employment, and build scalable skilling systems aligned with emerging sectors. The Summit is positioned as a long-term annual platform contributing to Karnataka's broader workforce transformation agenda.