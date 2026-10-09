Government Of Karnataka Announces Second Edition Of Bengaluru Skill Summit
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info)
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Bengaluru Skill Summit 2026 to be held from 3 to 5 November 2026 at The Lalit Ashok Bengaluru under the theme“Workforce 2030: Scale, Systems, Synergy”
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6,500+ Footfall
150+ Speakers
50+ Exhibitors
100+ Partners
National and international delegations
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Large & Medium Industries and Infrastructure Development
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Information Technology, Biotechnology (IT/BT)
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Skill Development, Entrepreneurship, and Livelihood
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Higher Education
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Decode Demand: Map jobs, sectors and skill trends.
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Validate Insights: Test assumptions and identify data gaps.
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Guide Action: Inform skilling priorities and investments.
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Shape Future Systems: Generate inputs for KSISU design.
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Green Skills - organised by Recommerce and GIZ
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Blue Collar Economy - organised by Seventh Sense
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Smart Factories - organised by Automotive Skill Development Council
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Academia 2030 - organised by Ripples Learning
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CG + Trade Mission Roundtable - organised by Karnataka Skill Development Authority and Karnataka Digital Economy Mission
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Vertical Transportation - organised by Bharath School of Vertical Transportation Training Pvt. Ltd. (BSVT)
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Inclusive Skilling - organised by AssisTech Foundation (ATF)
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Skills Development and International Mobility - organised by Indo-German Chamber of Commerce
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From Knowledge to Capability: Integrating Employability into Education for Workforce 2030 - organised by National Skills Network
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Healthcare & Life Sciences - organised by NextGen Health
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