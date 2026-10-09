8Th Pay Commission: Will Rs 18,000 Basic Salary Increase Now? New Fitment Factor Updates

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) What exactly happened at the 8th Pay Commission Bengaluru meeting? Get the latest updates on minimum salary, fitment factor, dearness allowance, pension changes, and the upcoming 2027 report right here.

Central government employees and pensioners are eagerly waiting for the 8th Pay Commission updates. The commission has reached a crucial stage now. Employee unions are sharing their views on salary hikes, minimum basic pay, fitment factor, dearness allowance, and pension changes. The consultation meeting happened in Bengaluru on October 7 and 8, and it has grabbed everyone's attention. Read this too - Family Travel Fund: Save Rs 500 Monthly For A Family Trip!

The 8th Central Pay Commission is holding consultation meetings across various states. They are listening to employees, pensioners, and trade unions. Bengaluru hosted these discussions for two days. The committee wants to understand the required changes in the salary and pension system. They will not accept all demands immediately. The pay commission will review the government's financial status before preparing the final recommendations.

Central government employees currently get a minimum basic salary of Rs 18,000 under the 7th Pay Commission. Employee unions strongly demand a hike in this amount for the 8th Pay Commission. Some employee groups want the government to increase the minimum basic salary to Rs 69,000. They also want the committee to consider a 3.83 fitment factor. However, these are just union demands and not the final salary figures.

The fitment factor is a multiplier that converts your current basic salary into the new pay structure. The final basic salary will change massively based on this value. For example, an employee has a current basic salary of Rs 18,000. The new basic salary will become Rs 36,000 if the government uses a 2.00 fitment factor. The amount will jump to Rs 45,000 if they use a 2.50 factor. The 8th Pay Commission has not finalized the exact fitment factor yet.

The pay commission will review Dearness Allowance (DA), House Rent Allowance (HRA), travel allowance, and pension benefits along with the basic salary. Employee groups are focusing heavily on inflation burdens and post-retirement financial security. Pensioners might also see changes in pension recalculation and minimum pension amounts. We cannot confirm the exact hike amounts until the government releases the official final announcement.

The government formed the 8th Central Pay Commission on November 3, 2025. Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai heads this committee. The commission has 18 months from the formation date to submit its recommendations. We can expect the final report around the May-June 2027 period. The official announcement also confirms that the next consultation meetings will happen in Mumbai on October 22 and 23.

Employees should not believe random salary hike calculations circulating on social media. The official recommendations for the new basic salary, fitment factor, and dearness allowance will happen in separate stages. The Bengaluru consultation meeting is just a crucial step to review employee demands, not the final announcement. We will get a clear picture only after the 8th Pay Commission submits its final report to the Central Government.