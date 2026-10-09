From Saudi Arabia To The Global Stage: Team Lynx Wins The Aramco STEM Racing World Finals

King Abdulaziz Center for World Culture, an Aramco initiative, announces that, for the first time, the First Place win for the STEM Racing World Finals at Singapore goes to Saudi team Lynx.

A Historic Win

The win is a first in the history of STEM Racing, and is the result of a five year journey since the Saudi chapter was created and began participating at the global competition. The program evolved from a small cohort in its first year, to now hosting and training more than 300 students from six hubs across the Kingdom.

“Only five years after Saudi teams first joined the competition, this historic victory marks an incredible milestone and the culmination of their journey to the world stage,” said Farah Abushullaih, Ithra Programs Manager (A) on the significance of the achievement.

The Final Event

The event, held in Singapore from September 29 to October 7, 2026, brought together 91 elite student teams from 36 countries. The competition challenges the next generation of engineers and scientists to design, build, and optimize functional model racing vehicles, putting theoretical STEM practice into real-world technical application.

Developing Next-Generation Talent

Through STEM Racing, Ithra supports technical excellence and develops youth competencies, serving as an incubator for scientific and engineering talent. Over several years, participants have mastered complex disciplines; including aerodynamics, materials science, and precision engineering to optimize vehicle performance. This rigorous preparation culminated in an intensive eight-month training program led by 36 expert mentors, which equipped the Saudi delegation with both technical proficiencies and critical soft skills.

Showcasing Engineering Excellence

Participation for a place on the global stage began with a highly competitive national selection process in June 2026. Out of twenty competing teams- Lynx (Dhahran), Baz (Jeddah), Anaq (Madinah), and Drein (Al-Ahsa), emerged as the top four- securing multiple awards during the closing ceremony at Ithra. These top teams went on from national qualifiers to the international finals, exhibiting academic rigor and engineering precision.

Alongside the main championship win, the Saudi delegation received further honors: Team Lynx won the Team Identity Award, and Team Baz earned the Best Application of Project Management Award and the Knockout Competition title. On top of that, they have received nominations in more than 15 of the 22 award categories, with multiple teams securing spots in the Top 10 out of 91 teams from around the world.

The 2027 Cycle Begins

Ithra is proud to announce the launch of the sixth cycle of STEM Racing KSA, with registrations now open and training set to begin this December. This initiative represents Ithra's ongoing investment in youth empowerment, blending specialized skill development with a creative ecosystem that inspires innovation. By equipping the next generation with essential technical competencies, Ithra is cultivating a sustainable talent pipeline capable of tackling the world's most complex challenges.

Tags#ARAMCO #Ithra #Team Lynx