MENAFN - Costa Rica News) The post Breeze Airways Begins Its First Week of Operations in Costa Rica with Flights from Tampa, Florida appeared first on The Costa Rica News.

American airline Breeze Airways successfully completed its first week of operations to Costa Rica with its first two flights arriving from the city of Tampa, Florida, at Juan Santamaría International Airport (SJO).

Specifically, the airline operates two weekly flights on Wednesdays and Saturdays from Tampa International Airport (TPA). The aircraft chosen for the route is an A220 with a capacity of 137 passengers.

This new connectivity alternative to the United States marks a historic milestone, as it represents an unprecedented connection and the arrival of a new low-cost airline operating flights to Costa Rica for the very first time.

“We celebrate the arrival of Breeze Airways to our country, as well as the opening of a direct connection between Tampa, Florida, and Costa Rica. Each new route enables the arrival of more tourists, opens up multiple opportunities for hundreds of families, and generates diverse tourism linkages in our communities across the length and breadth of the country. This flight is the result of the airline attraction program developed by the ICT in conjunction with the private sector,” highlighted Marcos V. Borges, executive president of the ICT.

The head of tourism expressed that this new connection will contribute to an increase in travelers from the United States, our primary source market.“We thank Breeze Airways for their trust and extend a warm welcome to the tourists visiting us,” Borges concluded.

“The arrival of Breeze Airways at Juan Santamaría International Airport represents a new step forward in strengthening Costa Rica's air connectivity and expands the options available for direct travel between our country and the United States. The opening of this unprecedented route from Tampa reflects the results of the joint work we carry out with the ICT and airlines to continue generating new connection opportunities. At AERIS, we thank Breeze Airways for incorporating Costa Rica into its destination network and reaffirm our commitment to continuing to work to strengthen the country's international connectivity,” stated Ricardo Hernández, executive director of AERIS.

The ICT announced that, at the end of October, an outdoor media campaign will be launched in strategic, high-traffic locations across Tampa, Florida, to promote this new flight.

According to the ICT's most recent tourism visitation data, the United States is currently the leading source market for tourists arriving in Costa Rica. Between January and August 2026, the entry of 1.2 million American travelers

Economical Direct Connection from Tampa, Florida

David Neeleman, founder and CEO of Breeze Airways, stated in a recent airline release that this announcement doubles the number of international destinations Breeze serves from Tampa and will make it easier for passengers to visit major destinations.“With Breeze's premium product offering and affordable fares, we know our passengers are going to love this new and convenient international service,” he concluded.

Breeze announced that introductory one-way fares start at $129. Costa Rica is the airline's fifth international destination since its founding in 2021. Its network currently offers over 300 non-stop routes to 87 cities across the United States, Mexico, Central America, and the Caribbean.

Breeze was recently named one of the“World's Most Innovative Companies 2025” by Fast Company due to its novel approach to low-cost aviation, transforming budget travel into a pleasant experience.

It was also recognized as the Best North American Regional Airline by the Airline Passenger Experience Association (APEX), as well as the third Best Domestic Airline by Travel + Leisure in 2025, ranking in the top four every year since it began operations.

Find more details and information on the official airline website: or by downloading the Breeze Airways app.

Press Contact: Luis Jara Cubillo |... | Phone: 83414521

The post Breeze Airways Begins Its First Week of Operations in Costa Rica with Flights from Tampa, Florida appeared first on The Costa Rica News.