Jantar Mantar Protests Demanding CEC Gyanesh Kumar's Resignation: Delhi Orders Liquor Shops Shut On October 9-10

MENAFN - Live Mint) Delhi will shut all retail liquor shops on October 9 and 10 as a precautionary measure ahead of a planned protests by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) at Jantar Mantar demanding Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar 's resignation.

The Delhi government has ordered the closure of retail liquor shops across the national capital citing the“prevailing situation” and inputs from the Delhi Police as a precautionary measure to maintain public order.

An order issued by the Excise Department on Thursday (October 8) directed all retail liquor vends operating under specified licences to remain completely closed for two days.

“In view of the prevailing situation and inputs received from Delhi Police, as a preventive measure aimed at maintaining public order, it is hereby ordered that all retail liquor vends with licences in Form L6, L6& L6FG, L8, L10 and L8 & L14 operating in Delhi will be completely closed on October 9 and October 10,” the order said.

However, hotels, clubs, bars and restaurants holding valid excise licences to serve liquor will not be affected by the order and can continue to operate.

The move comes ahead of a planned October 10 demonstration at Jantar Mantar by CJP, and opposition parties seeking Gyanesh Kumar's resignation over allegations of“vote theft”.

Several student and farmer organisations, along with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), are expected to participate in the protest.

The CJP has also issued a call for the gathering.

The Delhi Police has stepped up security arrangements across the capital in anticipation of the protest. More than 20,000 police and paramilitary personnel have been deployed, according to a senior police officer.

Permission hads not yet been granted for any protest at Jantar Mantar.

The heightened security comes after violence during a CJP protest at Jantar Mantar on July 20.

Police sources said the Delhi government was requested to close liquor shops as a precautionary step to reduce the possibility of an untoward incident during the upcoming demonstrations.

“Delhi government was requested for closure of liquor shops as a precautionary measure to prevent any untoward incident,” a police source said.

During the July 20 protest, several police personnel and demonstrators were injured, while public property was damaged and government buildings were allegedly defaced.

The Crime Branch of the Delhi Police has since registered an FIR and reopened its investigation into the violence and what it described as a possible“larger conspiracy” linked to the protest.

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The latest security measures come as political tensions in Delhi have intensified over demands for Kumar's resignation.

The Congress, Left parties and AAP have continued protests alleging irregularities in the electoral process and demanding that the Chief Election Commissioner step down.

Large numbers of opposition leaders and supporters participated in demonstrations over the past two days.

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Vadra, along with several other MPs, were detained by police during the protests on both days and subsequently released.

Rahul Gandhi has said the protests will continue until Gyanesh Kumar steps down as Chief Election Commissioner.

With another major demonstration planned for October 10, authorities have increased security across the capital and taken preventive measures, including the temporary closure of retail liquor outlets.

(With PTI inputs)

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