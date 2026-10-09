New GRAP Rules In Delhi Restrictions In NCR October 2026: How AQI Will Decide Car Entry - Where To Check Updates Daily

MENAFN - Live Mint) Delhi-NCR's revised Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), issued by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) sets out four stages of pollution-related restrictions, with stricter measures coming into force with deteriorating air quality in the capital and the adjoining regions.

Haryana's Sonipat district has been added to the regions in which these restrictions will be in place. Other areas include Delhi, Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad and Gautam Budha Nagar. Noida, part of Gautam Budha Nagar district is also covered in this.

For a commuter, the important thing is not whether Delhi's AQI is high but the restrictions that will be invoked after each stage of the GRAP. Vehicles would face restrictions based on factors such as fuel type, emission standard, vehicle category and also location.

Here is what car owners in Delhi-NCR need to know about the revised GRAP framework and how to check whether they can drive into Delhi.

What exactly has changed under the new GRAP rules?

The revised GRAP framework divides Delhi's air quality into four stages.

The most important feature of the revised framework is that authorities will not necessarily have to wait for Delhi's AQI to actually reach a particular threshold. Different stages of GRAP can be invoked based on forecasts.

If pollution unexpectedly breaches a threshold because of extreme weather or an episodic event, the relevant stage can also be imposed immediately for measures that can be implemented at once.

| New GRAP rules in Delhi; restrictions in NCR October 2026: Know fine amount At what AQI level do restrictions on cars kick in?

As a car owner you should remember that there is no single AQI number at which your vehicle/s will be banned.

Vehicles will start facing restrictions under Stage III, when Delhi's AQI is in the 401-450 range. Authorities are required to impose restrictions on certain categories of vehicles during this stage.

This stage of GRAP specifically provides for restrictions on BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel or below-standard Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) in Delhi and five high-vehicle-density NCR districts of Gurugram, Faridabad, Sonipat, Ghaziabad and Gautam Budha Nagar.

At Stage IV, when Delhi's AQI rises above 450, restrictions will become stricter. At this stage heavy goods vehicles entering Delhi will also be affected.

Does AQI decide whether my car can enter Delhi?

Remember, AQI is the starting point, but not the only thing to check. The AQI determines the pollution category and corresponding GRAP stage, but CAQM decides when a stage is invoked based on the prevailing air quality as well as forecasts and meteorological conditions.

So, you should not simply look at an AQI reading of, say, 402 and assume that all Stage III restrictions automatically apply at that exact moment.

The practical sequence you can follow: Check AQI → check the GRAP stage officially in force → check the restrictions under that stage → check your vehicle category.

| New GRAP Rules in Delhi; Restrictions in NCR October - Know car ban guidelines Which cars are affected at each GRAP stage?

Stage I - AQI 201-300: At this stage strict enforcement of pollution-control norms and PUC requirements can be enforced with authorities can be directed to stop visibly polluting vehicles. These vehicles can be impounded or can be fined.

Stage II - AQI 301-400: At stage 2, the focus will be on measures such as higher vehicle parking fees in order to discourage private transport and encouraging people to use public transport.

Stage III - AQI 401-450: This is the stage which as a car owner is important for you as authorities are required to impose strict restrictions on BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel or below-standard four-wheeled LMVs in Delhi, Gurugram, Faridabad, Sonipat, Ghaziabad and Gautam Budha Nagar.

Stage IV - AQI above 450: At this stage, the focus will be on goods vehicles. The entry of heavy goods vehicles into Delhi will be stopped, although LNG, CNG, electric and BS-VI diesel trucks can be permitted to enter. Delhi-registered diesel BS-IV and below-standard HGVs are also banned from plying in Delhi.

Moreover, at each stage of GRAP, the provisions of previous stage will remain in place.

Does my car's age matter, or its BS emission standard?

For the specific Stage III LMV restriction, the revised GRAP rules identifies vehicles by their BS emission standard and fuel type -- BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel or below-standard LMVs.

So commuters and vehicle owners should check their vehicle's fuel type and BS classification, rather than relying only on its age.

Also, Stage I requires enforcement of existing restrictions concerning overage petrol and diesel vehicles.

Can I enter Delhi from Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad or Faridabad during restrictions?

The answer depends on the vehicle category and the GRAP stage in force. For Stage III, the restriction on BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel or below-standard LMVs specifically covers Delhi and the high-vehicle-density districts of Gurugram, Faridabad, Sonipat, Ghaziabad and Gautam Budha Nagar.

That means a commuter travelling from Noida/Gautam Budha Nagar to Delhi, for example, needs to check whether their vehicle falls within the restricted category when Stage III is in force.

What happens to cars already on the road when a new GRAP stage is imposed?

While the revised GRAP measures does not specifically explain what happens to a restricted private car that is already on the road when a higher stage is invoked.

What it does make clear is that once a higher stage is invoked, the restrictions from earlier stages continue. Stage III measures are therefore additional to Stage I and II measures, while Stage IV adds to the restrictions already applicable under Stages III, II and I.

How will I know when a GRAP stage has been invoked?

The revised GRAP document gives citizens a particularly clear instruction: Check the AQI on the SAMEER App and check the GRAP stage in force on the CAQM website.

This is important because an AQI reading by itself does not necessarily tell you the complete current restriction status.

CAQM's Sub-Committee on GRAP meets frequently to plan advance action and issue orders for invoking different provisions, based on prevailing air quality and AQI forecasts.

Is the AQI shown on my weather app enough?

No -- not as your only check before travelling. A weather app's AQI reading may tell you about the current pollution level, but the GRAP framework operates through official stage invocation by CAQM, including decisions based on forecasts and meteorological conditions.

The revised document specifically directs citizens to use the SAMEER App for AQI and the CAQM website for the GRAP stage in force.

So the safest routine is: > AQI on SAMEER + GRAP status on CAQM = check before you drive.