Nandini Plans 120 New Bengaluru Parlours After Amul Metro Row: What's Behind The Expansion

MENAFN - Live Mint) The Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) is expanding the footprint of its Nandini dairy brand in Bengaluru, with plans to open 120 new milk parlours across the city, including 30 locations outside metro stations and another 90 within the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) limits, The Hindu reported.

The move comes after the earlier controversy over Amul kiosks at Bengaluru Metro stations and as KMF looks to make Nandini products more accessible at high-footfall locations.

According to The Hindu report, KMF has received permission from the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL ) to establish 30 Nandini parlours outside metro stations.

Why Nandini is expanding near Metro stations

A senior KMF official told The Hindu that the federation held several meetings with BMRCL before receiving permission for the 30 outlets.

Unlike the kiosks that Amul had opened inside metro stations, the new Nandini outlets will be located outside the stations. KMF does not plan to establish kiosks inside the metro premises under the current arrangement.

The federation sees metro-adjacent locations as an opportunity to reach consumers who need everyday dairy products such as milk and paneer.

What the Amul-Nandini row was about

The expansion also comes against the backdrop of the Amul-Nandini controversy in Bengaluru.

In June 2025, Amul set up kiosks at Benniganahalli and Baiyappanahalli Metro stations. The move triggered opposition from Kannada activists and drew criticism from KMF, dairy farmers and the Janata Dal (Secular).

Amul had also entered into an agreement with BMRCL to establish more kiosks at metro stations. The issue became politically contentious after Union Cooperation Minister Amit Shah suggested that Amul and Nandini could work together.

The Karnataka government subsequently pushed for Nandini outlets at metro locations. Then deputy chief minister D K Shivakumar had asked KMF to approach BMRCL for space to establish Nandini outlets.

The current plan, however, involves 30 Nandini parlours outside metro stations, rather than kiosks inside them.

KMF plans 90 more parlours across GBA

The expansion is not limited to metro-adjacent locations.

KMF has also received permission to establish around 90 Nandini parlours at civic amenity locations within the GBA limits, although the locations are yet to be finalised.

Karnataka has more than 3,000 Nandini milk parlours, with around 1,500 located in Bengaluru. These outlets sell Nandini products including milk, ice cream, paneer, sweets and beverages.

What the expansion means for Nandini

The planned 120 outlets would give KMF another channel to expand Nandini's reach in Bengaluru, particularly in locations where consumers already have regular footfall.

The strategy also places the state-run dairy brand closer to public transport hubs and civic spaces, rather than relying only on conventional retail and franchise outlets.