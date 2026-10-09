Palm Oil Producers Eye Closer India Ties: Why The World's Biggest Vegetable Oil Importer Matters

MENAFN - Live Mint) Palm oil-producing countries are looking to strengthen their ties with India as the country remains the world's largest importer of vegetable oils and an increasingly important market for global producers.

The focus on closer engagement with India was evident at the 29th edition of GLOBOIL India, held in Mumbai from September 29 to October 1. The three-day conference brought together producers, exporters, importers, refiners, traders and policymakers from major edible oil markets.

The event's theme -“At The Inflection Point: Energy, Sustainability & India's Demand Future” - highlighted the changing dynamics of India's edible oil market and the growing importance of palm oil -producing countries to India's supply security.

Why palm oil producers want stronger India ties

India's sheer scale of edible oil consumption makes it a critical destination for palm oil -producing nations.

“India buys more edible oil than any country in the world, and every decision made in Kuala Lumpur, Jakarta, Buenos Aires or the Black Sea ends up in an Indian kitchen,” said Aadil Singh, Director, Tefla's, which organised GLOBOIL India.

For producers such as Indonesia and Malaysia, India therefore represents a large and strategically important market. Changes in India's consumption, import requirements and demand for different edible oils can have a direct impact on global trade flows.

The Malaysia-India relationship was a particular focus at GLOBOIL. Malaysia's Minister of Plantation and Commodities, Yang Berhormat Datuk Seri Dr. Noraini binti Ahmad, addressed the inaugural session, underlining the importance of the bilateral edible oil relationship.

The industry keynote was delivered by Izzana Salleh, Secretary General of the Council of Palm Oil Producing Countries (CPOPC), while producer-country perspectives from Indonesia, Malaysia, Russia and other regions featured throughout the conference.

India is diversifying its edible oil supply

While palm oil remains a crucial part of India's edible oil basket, the discussions at GLOBOIL also highlighted a broader approach to securing supplies.

India imports and consumes multiple types of vegetable oils, including palm, soybean and sunflower oil. Trade awards at GLOBOIL recognised companies involved in supplying all three varieties to India.

AWL Agri Business received the Diamond award for the highest importer of palm oil to India and also the Diamond award for the highest importer of soybean oil. Patanjali Foods received Gold for palm oil imports, while Gemini Edibles & Fats India received the Diamond award for sunflower oil imports.

This diversification gives India exposure to multiple global supply sources rather than relying exclusively on one oil or producing region.

Biofuels are changing the global palm oil equation

Another reason producing countries are keen to engage with India is the changing use of vegetable oils.

Palm oil is increasingly linked not just to food demand but also to biofuel policies. GLOBOIL discussions examined the growing pull of biofuel policies on vegetable oil supplies and the implications for global availability and prices.

This creates a potentially competing demand for palm oil: the same global supply must serve food markets while also meeting energy requirements.

For a major importer such as India, developments in biofuel policies in producing countries can therefore affect the availability and cost of edible oils.

What India is doing differently

India's approach is increasingly focused on supply security, diversification and sustainability, rather than looking at edible oil imports only through the lens of short-term prices.

The GLOBOIL discussions covered supply security, international price trends, commodity exchanges and risk management, alongside sustainability and traceability.

India's large and diversified importer and refiner base also means that companies source different oils from different international suppliers.

Technology is another emerging priority

India's edible oil industry is also looking beyond traditional trade relationships.

GLOBOIL 2026 discussions included artificial intelligence, new processing technologies, commodity exchanges and risk management, indicating that technology is increasingly becoming part of the industry's strategy for dealing with supply chains and changing demand.

For producing countries, deeper engagement with India therefore involves more than simply selling palm oil. It increasingly means understanding India's changing demand, sustainability expectations, supply-security concerns and technology-driven transformation of the edible oil sector.