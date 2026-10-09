Mamdani Says Child Was In Car When ICE Agent Shot New York Man

MENAFN - Live Mint) (Bloomberg) -- A US Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent shot and wounded a man in New York City on Thursday, prompting Mayor Zohran Mamdani to demand an end to ICE operations in the city.

Mamdani said early reports indicated agents surrounded the man before firing multiple rounds in the residential neighborhood of Marble Hill in the Bronx. A five-year-old child was in the man's vehicle, Mamdani said, adding officials believed the child was physically unharmed.

The shooting occurred at about 4 p.m., the New York Police Department said. The man was conscious and receiving treatment at a nearby hospital.

“This is an unconscionable and incredibly serious situation,” Mamdani said in a statement.“I have called the President; when we speak I will demand that he ends all ICE enforcement actions in our city.”

The man had been sought by ICE as part of a federal operation and had prior criminal convictions, according to a person familiar with the matter, who also confirmed ICE's involvement in the shooting. It wasn't immediately clear what led to the incident. The Department of Homeland Security, which oversees ICE, didn't respond to a request for comment.

A series of shootings involving federal immigration agents, including incidents earlier this year when US citizens were killed, has drawn national attention to the Trump administration's enforcement efforts.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul said she had been briefed on the shooting and called on federal authorities to explain what happened.

“We expect federal authorities to provide a full and transparent accounting of the circumstances surrounding this incident,” she wrote in a post on X.“New Yorkers deserve to know exactly what happened and why.”

The NYPD said it wasn't involved in the incident and had no officers at the scene when the shooting occurred. The city's sanctuary policies generally limit local cooperation with federal immigration authorities.

Mamdani called for ICE to leave the city's neighborhoods, hospitals, streets and children, saying he would not stand by while agents“terrorize our communities.”

--With assistance from Alicia A. Caldwell.

(Updates with Mamdani comments throughout.)

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