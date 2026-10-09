Indian Pilot Smit Machchhar To Receive Israel's Top Civilian Award For 'Sheer Bravery': What Does It Recognize?

MENAFN - Live Mint) Indian pilot Captain Smit Machchhar, who was allegedly stabbed by his co-pilot aboard a Flydubai flight to Tel Aviv last month, will receive Israel's prestigious Presidential Award for Civilian Heroism. Israeli President Isaac Herzog praised Machchhar's“sheer bravery and sound professionalism”, saying his actions helped avert a catastrophe.

Herzog announced the honour on Thursday while recognizing Israeli passengers who reportedly helped subdue the attacker and assisted the crew during the mid-air emergency aboard Flydubai flight FZ1073.

“Captain Machchhar's sheer bravery and sound professionalism helped avert a catastrophe. Once he regains his strength, it will be my privilege to award him, on behalf of the people of Israel, the State of Israel's Presidential Award for Civilian Heroism,” Herzog said.

Machchhar is recovering in a hospital in the United Arab Emirates. Herzog wished the Indian captain a full and speedy recovery, adding that he would personally present the award once Machchhar had regained his strength.

What is Israel's Presidential Award for Civilian Heroism?

Israel's Presidential Award for Civilian Heroism, also known as the Medal for Civilian Bravery or the Civil Heroism Award, is the country's highest civilian honour for acts of extraordinary courage.

Established by Israel following the 7 October 2023 attacks, the award recognizes civilians who demonstrate exceptional bravery. Active-duty military personnel, police officers and security personnel are excluded from its stated eligibility criteria.

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Candidates are reviewed and recommended by a special presidential advisory committee before the Israeli president formally presents the award, according to The Jerusalem Post.

The incident took place aboard Flydubai flight FZ1073, which was travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv when the co-pilot, identified in reports as Hammam al-Hammami, allegedly attacked Machchhar in the cockpit.

According to a statement from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office, Machchhar was covered in blood and lying on the floor when he managed to open the cockpit door. This allowed passengers and crew members to overpower the co-pilot. A second pair of Flydubai pilots aboard the aircraft then took control of the jet, which subsequently landed in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia.

Reports citing Israeli intelligence said the co-pilot had allegedly planned to seize control of the aircraft, fly it to Tel Aviv and crash it into a building.

Herzog credited Machchhar's courage and professionalism with helping prevent a potential aviation disaster.

“Alongside the Israeli heroes we honour today, we send our heartfelt wishes for a full and speedy recovery to Captain Smit Machchhar of India,” Herzog said.