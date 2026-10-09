CJP Protest On October 10: Railways Cancel Trains To 2 Delhi Stations 40 Metro Stations May Shut

MENAFN - Live Mint) Indian Railways has cancelled Mail and Express trains scheduled to arrive at New Delhi and Hazrat Nizamuddin railway stations between 4 am and 2 pm on October 10, citing the likelihood of severe traffic congestion around the two stations.

According to a railway order issued on October 9, trains departing from their originating stations after 2 pm on Friday and scheduled to reach either of the two stations between 4 am and 2 pm on Saturday will be cancelled at their source stations, Times of India reported.

The order, issued by the Railway Department's Coaching Directorate, said the decision was taken in anticipation of severe traffic congestion in areas surrounding New Delhi and Hazrat Nizamuddin railway stations.

Quick answers to key questions

.4 QUESTIONS1Which trains to New Delhi and Hazrat Nizamuddin were cancelled on October 10?⌵

Mail and Express trains scheduled to reach either station between 4 am and 2 pm on October 10 were cancelled at their originating stations if they departed after 2 pm on Friday.

2Why were trains to New Delhi and Hazrat Nizamuddin cancelled on October 10?⌵

Indian Railways cited the likelihood of severe traffic congestion around the two stations. Railway officials did not confirm whether the planned CJP protest prompted the decision.

3How can passengers check whether their train to Delhi was cancelled on October 10?⌵

Passengers were advised to check their train status and cancellation updates before leaving for their journey.

4Was the CJP protest in Delhi permitted on October 10?⌵

Delhi Police said permission had not been granted and that Section 163 was in force. Police warned that unauthorised gatherings would be considered illegal and could lead to legal action.

The cancellations come amid protests against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC), although railway officials have not confirmed whether the demonstrations prompted the decision.

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Passengers planning to travel to New Delhi or Hazrat Nizamuddin on October 10 should check their train status and cancellation updates before leaving for their journey.

Around 40 Metro stations may face closure

Authorities are considering restrictions or the closure of around 40 Metro stations in and around sensitive areas ahead of the proposed CJP protest. During the outfit's protest in July, around 16 Metro stations were shut.

Section 163 in force

Meanwhile, Delhi Police has warned against the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) protest on October 10, saying Section 163 is in force in the national capital and any unauthorised gathering would be considered illegal.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Shrishti Pandey said protests would not be permitted at Jantar Mantar or any other location while the restrictions remained in force. She warned that the police would initiate legal action against unauthorised gatherings.

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“Section 163 is in effect, meaning protests are not permitted-neither at Jantar Mantar nor anywhere else. Any gathering will be considered illegal, and we would be compelled to take necessary legal action against it,” Pandey told ANI.

The DCP urged people not to participate in the proposed demonstration, asking them to prioritise their safety and that of their families.

“I would like to urge the protestors not to participate in such illegal gatherings. Please prioritise your own safety as well. Also, consider the safety of your family,” she said.

Pandey also cautioned that participating in an unauthorised protest could have long-term legal consequences, urging those seeking to raise their concerns to follow the appropriate legal process.

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The warning comes ahead of the proposed CJP protest on October 10, with Delhi Police reiterating that gatherings would invite legal action while the restrictions remain in force.