Saudi Arabia-Houthi Conflict Escalates: Airlines Suspend Riyadh Flights After Attacks Watch

MENAFN - Live Mint) Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi rebels have claimed a missile strike on Saudi Arabia's King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, escalating attacks on the kingdom's aviation and energy infrastructure, The Guardian reported.

A Reuters report, citing three people briefed on the matter, said a commercial aircraft operated by Saudi state carrier Saudia Airlines was heavily damaged after catching fire while parked at an airport terminal on Thursday. Shrapnel from an interception or another projectile was believed to have caused the damage.

Videos circulating online on October 8–9 appeared to show thick black smoke and flames near the airport.

Quick answers to key questions

.5 QUESTIONS1Why did airlines suspend flights to Riyadh?⌵

Airlines suspended services after Houthi attacks targeted Saudi airports, including King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh. The evolving security situation prompted carriers to cancel or pause flights.

2What happened to the aircraft at Riyadh airport?⌵

Reports said a parked commercial aircraft at King Khalid International Airport caught fire and was damaged, possibly by shrapnel. The precise circumstances and cause had not been confirmed.

3Which airlines cancelled flights to Riyadh, and until when?⌵

Air India, Air India Express and Akasa Air suspended Riyadh flights until October 10, while IndiGo cancelled its flights until October 9. Lufthansa also said it was suspending flights to Riyadh.

4Can passengers get a refund for cancelled Riyadh flights?⌵

Air India and Air India Express said affected passengers could receive a full refund. Air India Express also offered complimentary rescheduling; options may vary by airline.

5What should passengers do if their Riyadh flight is affected?⌵

Check directly with the airline for the latest flight status and available refund or rescheduling options. The airlines said they were monitoring the security situation.

However, the precise circumstances surrounding the reported damage remain unclear.

LiveMint could not independently verify the authenticity of the videos and does not vouch for the accuracy of the visuals circulating online.

The Houthis said they had targeted Riyadh airport and warned workers to stay away from energy facilities, which they threatened to attack. The latest strikes come amid intensifying fighting between the Iran-aligned group and Saudi-backed Yemeni government forces.

Airlines suspend Riyadh flights

Lufthansa and Air India said they were suspending flights to Riyadh following the Houthi attacks, according to reports.

The escalation follows attacks targeting airports in Saudi Arabia that reportedly killed three people and wounded dozens, the country's civil aviation authorities said on Wednesday, Reuters reported.

Earlier, the Houthis attacked Aden International Airport with ballistic missiles and explosive-laden drones, Yemen's Transport Ministry said.

The Saudi-led coalitio supporting Yemen's internationally recognised government has vowed retaliation, warning that the airport attacks“will not go unpunished”, Reuters reported.

The latest escalation follows a series of incidents near the Saudi capital. On September 18, Saudi-led coalition forces said they had intercepted and destroyed a suspected Houthi ballistic missile launched towards Riyadh from Yemen, according to Al Jazeera.

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A day later, at least one explosion was heard near Riyadh airport, while a large plume of black smoke was seen rising from a fuel storage area at King Khalid International Airport, according to a report.

The renewed fighting threatens to widen a conflict that has devastated Yemen for more than a decade.

Saudi-backed forces loyal to Yemen's internationally recognised government are fighting the Houthis, who control large parts of the country, including territory near the strategically important Red Sea corridor.

The conflict has also deepened Yemen's humanitarian crisis. More than 200,000 people have been displaced since the latest round of fighting began, the International Organisation for Migration said on Wednesday.