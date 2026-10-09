South Africa: Standing Committee On Appropriations Adopts Report On R10 Billion Fuel Price Relief

The Standing Committee on Appropriations has adopted its report on the Second Special Appropriation Bill, which proposes the withdrawal of R10 billion from the National Revenue Fund.

The Minister of Finance tabled the Bill on 31 July 2026. It was subsequently referred to the Committee on 4 August 2026 for consideration and reporting to the National Assembly.

The Bill provides for the transfer of R10 billion to the Department of Mineral and Petroleum Resources to stabilise fuel costs and protect consumers from fuel price volatility arising from the current conflict in the Middle East.

The Chairperson of the Committee, Dr Mmusi Maimane, said consumers should receive immediate relief because the funds are available from the National Revenue Fund.“As Parliament and representatives of the people, we must ensure that fuel prices are reduced so that citizens can enter December with some relief,” Dr Maimane said.

The Committee said the R10 billion expenditure must achieve its intended objective and be supported by detailed expenditure reports.

The Committee recommended that the Minister of Finance and the Minister of Mineral and Petroleum Resources jointly ensure that National Treasury and the Department of Mineral and Petroleum Resources report to Parliament on potential future shocks and the circumstances in which basic fuel price relief and levy measures would be used.

The report will be scheduled for debate in the National Assembly.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Republic of South Africa: The Parliament.