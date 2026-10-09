Seychelles: 47 Years Of Dedication Honouring The Teachers Who Shaped Generations

The Teachers' Awards Ceremony was held this afternoon, bringing together educators from schools across Mahé, Praslin and La Digue to recognise and celebrate their dedication, commitment and years of service to the teaching profession.

The ceremony was graced by the presence of the President of the Republic, Dr Patrick Herminie, accompanied by Vice President Mr Sébastien Pillay, Minister for Education and Human Resource Development Mr David Pierre, and other Cabinet Ministers.

Now in its 36th edition, the ceremony provides an opportunity to honour teachers who have dedicated many years to educating, guiding and inspiring generations of Seychellois students. Held under the 2026 World Teachers' Day theme,“Standing with teachers: 60 years of protecting the profession, advancing its status and shaping our futures”, the event underlined the important role teachers play in shaping the lives of individuals and the future of the nation.

Recognition was given to teachers celebrating 25 years of service, medically boarded teachers, retiring teachers and long-serving teachers. Certificates and awards were presented, with recipients also receiving bouquets, shields and vouchers sponsored by HSI Insurance.

The programme opened with the Teachers' Hymn,“Soyons réalistes et confiants”, followed by the presentation of awards, a musical performance and a testimony shared by a fellow teacher, reflecting on the experiences and contributions of those being honoured.

In his remarks, Minister for Education and Human Resource Development Mr David Pierre highlighted the significance of the occasion, noting that 15 teachers are retiring from the profession this year. Among them are five who have completed 40 or more years of service, alongside 10 others who are also concluding long and dedicated careers.

Minister Pierre emphasised that the impact of a teacher is reflected in the lives of the learners they have influenced, and that this impact continues long after the teacher leaves the classroom. He recognised teachers not only as educators but also as mentors, counsellors and role models who have helped shape the lives and futures of generations of Seychellois.

He expressed his appreciation to all retiring teachers and wished each of them good health, happiness and fulfilment as they begin a new chapter in their lives.

The Minister also reaffirmed the Government's commitment to the teaching profession through the Revised Teachers' Scheme of Service 2026, which aims to strengthen the professional standing of teachers, recognise their responsibilities and experience, and support the retention of dedicated professionals within the education system.

Addressing the 38 teachers celebrating 25 years of service, Minister Pierre described their achievement as a significant professional contribution to the education system and commended their patience, perseverance and unwavering commitment to the teaching profession.

Among the special moments of the ceremony was the recognition of the longest-serving retiring teacher, Miss Linda Marie, who has dedicated an impressive 47 years to the teaching profession at Baie Sainte Anne Primary School.

Having started out as a supply teacher and undertaken numerous training programmes over the years, Miss Marie has contributed to various areas of education, including teaching children with special educational needs and exceptional learners. In recognition of her extraordinary 47 years of service, she received a special award during the ceremony.

Minister Pierre described Miss Marie as a“true hero”, paying tribute to her role in shaping the characters and transforming the lives of thousands of young Seychellois.

The occasion also carried personal significance for members of the Government: one of the teachers honoured had worked alongside Vice President Mr Sébastien Pillay during his own time in the teaching profession.

As part of the ceremony, two teachers and a student from the Seychelles Institute of Art and Design (SIAD) presented paintings, which they had created themselves, as a token of appreciation to President Dr Patrick Herminie, First Lady Mrs Veronique Herminie, and Vice President Mr Sébastien Pillay.

Reflecting on the lasting influence of educators, Minister Pierre remarked:“Legacy isn't built in monuments or statues. It lives in the hearts of people you've impacted.” He added that, years from now, students may not remember every lesson, test or assignment, but they will remember the teachers who believed in them when they doubted themselves.

Speaking to the press, Miss Linda Marie reflected on her 47 years in the teaching profession, noting that she had continually developed her skills throughout her career in order to continue teaching. She said she was proud and satisfied to have served for so many years, adding that one of her greatest achievements was seeing her former students succeed in life.

The ceremony was held at Avani+ Barbarons Resort&Spa and concluded with congratulations to all the recipients and wishes for a meaningful and memorable Teachers' Week 2026.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of State House Seychelles.