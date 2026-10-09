Greece Moves Toward 10% Capital Gains Tax On Crypto Trades

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Greece has moved closer to a clearer, rule-based approach to taxing retail crypto activity after its Ministry of National Economy and Finance published a draft bill proposing a 10% tax on individuals' crypto capital gains. The plan includes an exemption for annual gains up to 500 euros (about $559.95), and it creates a limited opportunity for people to voluntarily declare previously realized gains without penalties.

Public consultation is set to run through Oct. 22, with the ministry targeting a parliamentary vote in the first week of November. The draft also outlines how the tax would treat common crypto actions such as crypto-to-crypto trading, staking returns, lending yields, and liquidity provision.

Greece's draft bill proposes a 10% capital gains tax on individuals' crypto profits, with an annual exemption up to 500 euros. A 12-month voluntary declaration window would let taxpayers disclose previously realized gains without penalties. The proposal would exempt crypto-to-crypto swaps from capital gains tax, while applying a flat 10% rate to staking, lending, and liquidity returns. The change is positioned as filling a legislative gap in Greece's crypto taxation framework and aligns with broader EU reporting reforms.

Key takeawaysWhat Greece's draft bill would change for individuals

In the draft published by Greece's Ministry of National Economy and Finance, the core element is a new tax framework for individuals holding and trading crypto assets. The ministry proposes a 10% tax on crypto capital gains, but it would not apply to small yearly gains: taxpayers would be exempt on annual crypto gains up to 500 euros.

The bill also introduces a compliance pathway for past activity. Under the proposal, individuals could voluntarily declare previously realized crypto gains within 12 months from the law's publication, with the ministry stating this would occur without penalties.

Mechanically, the bill distinguishes between trading activity and income generated through participation in networks and protocols. According to the ministry, crypto-to-crypto swaps would be exempt from capital gains tax, while returns from staking, lending, or liquidity provision would face a flat 10% tax.

Why a voluntary disclosure window matters

Voluntary disclosure provisions are often designed to reduce uncertainty during a transition to new taxation rules. In this case, Greece's ministry frames the bill as addressing an earlier gap in the country's crypto taxation approach, which means many individuals may have lacked a clear framework for reporting and tax treatment.

The 12-month window could also affect how quickly taxpayers and intermediaries expect guidance to solidify. People with prior taxable events may be incentivized to regularize positions early rather than wait for enforcement-especially as Europe simultaneously tightens cross-border information sharing for crypto transactions.

Greece's move within Europe's evolving crypto tax landscape

Greece is not acting in isolation. Several European jurisdictions have already adopted explicit tax treatments for crypto capital gains. The ministry's draft and accompanying context point to a broader trend across the region.

For example, Austria introduced a 27.5% tax on cryptocurrency gains in March 2022, while France implemented a 30% flat tax on individual crypto capital gains in December 2018.

Germany's approach has also been moving. Earlier coverage noted that the German Federal Ministry of Finance reportedly issued a draft proposal to subject cryptocurrency trading profits to the standard 25% flat-rate tax starting in 2028. Under current German rules, individuals' gains from selling crypto assets held for more than 12 months are generally tax-free, according to references cited in the original reporting.

Against this backdrop, Greece's proposal establishes a comparatively simple headline rate (10%) while carving out specific categories-exempting crypto-to-crypto swaps and taxing staking/lending/liquidity returns at the same flat percentage.

EU reporting rules: DAC8 and CARF implementation pressure

The timing of Greece's draft also intersects with EU-wide transparency requirements that are expected to increase the visibility of crypto transactions for tax authorities. The European Union's eighth amendment to the Directive on Administrative Cooperation, known as DAC8, requires member states to implement automatic information sharing about crypto activity.

According to the provided context, Greece is among the EU countries required to implement DAC8. The directive sets out that crypto service providers must collect transaction data on EU users from Jan. 1, 2026. Providers would then report that information to national tax authorities, which must complete their first cross-border exchanges covering 2026 activity by Sept. 30, 2027.

DAC8's design is based on the OECD's Crypto-Asset Reporting Framework (CARF). The reporting cited states that Greece joined a multinational commitment in November 2023 to implement CARF and begin information exchanges by 2027.

For investors and traders, the practical implication is that future tax compliance may become easier for authorities to verify, not necessarily that taxes are immediately enforced. Still, the combination of a new domestic tax framework plus expanding EU data reporting can change the risk profile of under-reporting.

What to watch as the bill moves through consultation and parliament

With consultation closing on Oct. 22 and a parliamentary vote targeted for early November, the immediate uncertainty is how the draft bill may evolve-particularly around the boundaries of“capital gains” versus“income” from staking, lending, and liquidity provision. As Greece aligns its domestic rules with EU reporting timelines under DAC8, market participants should watch for final definitions and any guidance on how taxpayers should document swaps, income events, and eligible exemptions.

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