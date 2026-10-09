XRP Faces Selling Pressure Despite Massive Whale Exodus From Binance

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) XRP trades at $1.40 after a sharp decline, even as large holders move record amounts away from Binance. The 30-day total of XRP whale outflows reached 1.38 billion tokens, marking a seven-month high. Meanwhile, derivatives activity points to continued pressure, while a new technical signal offers a possible recovery setup.

XRP Whale Outflows Reach a Seven-Month High

CryptoQuant data shows that XRP whale outflows from Binance reached approximately 1.38 billion tokens. The figure represents the highest 30-day withdrawal total recorded in seven months, according to the data. Therefore, the movement signals a major shift in how large XRP holders manage exchange-based holdings.

Large holders often move assets away from exchanges when they no longer need immediate trading access. As a result, fewer XRP tokens may remain available for immediate selling on Binance. However, withdrawals can also involve transfers to cold wallets, other exchanges, or separate addresses.

The 1.38 billion figure measures withdrawals rather than a direct reduction in Binance reserves. Exchange outflows count transferred tokens, while net flows also account for deposits during the same period. Therefore, the figure does not confirm that Binance lost 1.38 billion XRP from its total reserves.

XRP Price Holds Near $1.40 as Selling Pressure Builds

XRP dropped about 3.3% to $1.40 as the broader cryptocurrency market weakened. The decline creates a clear contrast between rising whale withdrawals and falling market prices. At the same time, derivatives activity shows that traders continue to take significant positions during the downturn.

XRP perpetual futures open interest increased by about 50 million tokens to 2.37 billion XRP. Meanwhile, the long-to-short ratio declined to 0.92 as bearish positioning increased across the derivatives market. This combination indicates stronger futures activity while the token trades under renewed downward pressure.

The latest price movement follows an earlier period when XRP traded near $1.50. The token also declined from about $1.52 to $1.46 on October 7 after recent exchange-traded fund inflows. Therefore, the market has yet to translate recent demand signals into sustained price strength.

XRP Technical Signal Raises Short-Term Recovery Prospects

Crypto analyst Ali Martinez identified a new four-hour TD Sequential buy signal for XRP. The indicator can highlight potential trend exhaustion after a sustained period of selling. Consequently, the signal has raised the possibility of a short-term rebound if buying activity strengthens.

The signal arrives as whale transfers away from Binance reach their strongest level in seven months. However, the movement of tokens away from exchanges does not establish a direct connection with future price gains. Large holders can transfer XRP for custody changes, internal wallet management, or transactions involving other platforms.

ETF flows provide another measure of market demand for XRP through regulated investment products. U.S. XRP ETFs recorded $3.14 million in net inflows on October 6, while Bitwise attracted $10.55 million. Yet withdrawals from other issuers reduced the overall impact, leaving XRP vulnerable to broader market selling.

The recent activity presents a mixed picture for XRP as whale withdrawals rise alongside renewed price weakness. Exchange outflows may reduce readily available supply, while futures positioning continues to reflect stronger bearish pressure. Meanwhile, the TD Sequential signal provides a technical basis for a possible short-term recovery near the $1.40 level.

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