Securitize Launches 12 Tokenized US Stocks On Solana With Share Rights

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Securitize has introduced blockchain-based trading for 12 U.S. equities through its regulated brokerage platform on Solana. The offering gives eligible traders access to digital securities backed by actual shares, including Apple, Nvidia, and Microsoft. The October 8 launch also introduces USDC settlement and plans for continuous trading across additional regulated venues.

Securitize Introduces Share-Backed U.S. Equities

The new Securitize Stocks service covers Apple, Microsoft, Nvidia, Alphabet, Tesla, Meta, Amazon, Netflix, Circle, SpaceX, Strategy, and Palantir. Eligible participants from the United States, the European Union, and other approved jurisdictions can access the offering. Meanwhile, Securitize manages trading through its registered broker-dealer and applies existing securities regulations.

Each digital token represents a security entitlement backed by one underlying share held through the brokerage structure. Consequently, holders receive applicable economic benefits, including dividends and voting rights when the corresponding shares provide them. This arrangement distinguishes the product from synthetic instruments that only follow stock prices without conveying underlying shareholder benefits.

Securitize also plans to support direct share registration through its convertible security entitlement structure. However, that conversion requires the issuing company to introduce an eligible tokenization arrangement. The structure connects traditional securities ownership with blockchain transfers while retaining established legal protections.

Solana Supports USDC Settlement and Extended Trading

Securitize selected Solana as the initial blockchain for its tokenized equity trading service. The platform uses USDC for settlement and processes transactions through a proprietary automated market maker. Furthermore, Jump Trading supplies market-making services, liquidity, and price discovery for participating traders.

The company initially supports transactions during extended U.S. stock market hours rather than continuous trading. However, Securitize intends to introduce 24-hour access as its trading infrastructure develops. It also excludes lending the underlying shares while exploring separate lending and collateral applications for token holders.

The launch follows growing activity in blockchain-based securities and other tokenized financial instruments. Ondo Finance and several competing platforms have introduced tokenized stock products across different blockchain networks. Meanwhile, Solana has attracted more tokenized equity activity as financial firms expand access to traditional securities.

Securitize Targets NYSE and OKXICE Trading Expansion

Securitize plans to connect its stock tokens with the New York Stock Exchange's proposed digital securities venue. The exchange aims to support continuous trading, although its launch depends on regulatory and operational requirements. This integration would extend distribution beyond Securitize's existing brokerage platform.

The company also expects to introduce its securities through the planned OKXICE Tokenized Securities Venue. OKXICE combines technology from cryptocurrency exchange OKX with infrastructure from Intercontinental Exchange. Its proposed platform seeks to offer round-the-clock trading, rapid settlement, and blockchain-based securities access.

Meanwhile, regulatory compliance remains central to Securitize's expansion across international markets. The company requires identity verification, jurisdictional eligibility checks, and adherence to applicable securities laws. These requirements will govern access as Securitize expands tokenized stock trading beyond its initial Solana deployment.

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