Securitize Shares Rally 10%+ After Launching Tokenized US Stocks On Solana

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Securitize shares jumped about 10% on Thursday after the company rolled out, a tokenized-stock offering built on. The product is designed to give eligible investors regulated exposure to major US equities represented by tokens that are backed one-for-one by underlying shares.

According to Securitize's announcement, the initial lineup includes tokenized shares of Apple, Nvidia, Microsoft, Tesla and eight other US-listed companies. The tokens are structured to preserve investor entitlements tied to the underlying shares, including dividend and voting rights.

Securitize Stocks launches tokenized representations of major US stocks on Solana, backed one-for-one by underlying shares. Tokens are described as security entitlements under Article 8 of the Uniform Commercial Code, aimed at maintaining shareholder benefits. Initial trading starts during extended market hours, with a potential shift toward 24/7 trading later on an unspecified timeline. Settlement uses USDC on Solana, and Jump Trading is cited as providing liquidity via market-making services. Securitize says it plans to extend availability through tokenized-securities platforms, while exploring uses such as collateral on DeFi lending.

Key takeawaysTokenized stocks, designed to keep shareholder rights

Securitize's new offering, branded as Securitize Stocks, is positioned as a regulated bridge between traditional equities and tokenized settlement. The company said the tokens represent security entitlements under Article 8 of the Uniform Commercial Code, with the goal of preserving key shareholder features.

In practical terms, Securitize said the structure is intended to keep applicable investor benefits intact-specifically dividends and voting rights -rather than treating the tokens as purely economic representations that might lose governance or income-linked benefits.

For traders and investors, the“entitlements” framing matters because much of the debate around tokenized equities centers on what exactly is being transferred: tokenized exposure alone, or legally recognized rights connected to the underlying securities. Here, Securitize is explicitly tying the tokens to a legal framework and to the underlying share ownership it says it backs one-for-one.

How the market structure works on Solana

Thursday's announcement also detailed the mechanics of the launch. Securitize said the tokenized stocks will initially trade during extended market hours using its registered broker-dealer platform. The company did not provide a specific date for expanding to continuous trading, but it stated there are plans to move toward 24/7 trading on an unspecified timeline.

Settlement is planned in USDC on Solana. For liquidity, Securitize said Jump Trading will support trading through market-making services. While many tokenized-asset products advertise on-chain rails, liquidity support is often the difference between a token that can be traded efficiently and one that remains difficult to enter or exit at scale.

Securitize also said it intends to make the assets available on tokenized securities platforms being developed by the New York Stock Exchange and OKXICE. However, neither platform launch timing was specified in the announcement.

Potential DeFi and institutional trading pathways

Beyond launching the tokens, Securitize described additional downstream uses. In its announcement, the company said Ripple Prime plans to support the launch and explore incorporating the tokenized equities into its institutional trading services. It also pointed to Aave as a potential venue for using the stocks as collateral.

It's notable that the company is signaling two different directions for tokenized equities: (1) integration into institutional trading infrastructure, where the assets may be accessed through regulated channels, and (2) use in decentralized finance, where tokenized equity exposure could potentially plug into collateral and borrowing workflows.

At the same time, the announcement did not provide confirmation of timelines or specific integration steps for either Ripple Prime or Aave. Ripple Prime did not respond to Cointelegraph 's request for further details by publication time.

A fast follow-up to other tokenization push

Thursday's stock move marked the second notable intraday rally for Securitize within a week. Earlier, the company's shares rose nearly 8% in early trading on Tuesday after it announced a partnership with South Korean technology firm LG CNS to explore tokenized funds, equities, and stablecoins for financial institutions.

Cointelegraph reported that the LG CNS agreement also included infrastructure work that could help connect South Korean financial institutions with global capital markets. The Securitize expansion also follows a September memorandum of understanding involving Dubai's Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority aimed at supporting regulated tokenization initiatives in Dubai.

According to Yahoo Finance data cited by Cointelegraph, Securitize shares have gained roughly 54% over the past month. Thursday's move appears consistent with investor interest in tokenized real-world assets, where new product launches and partnerships can quickly change perceived growth prospects.

That broader momentum is echoed by data from RWA. RWA data cited in the report shows distributed asset value excluding stablecoins at $38.88 billion as of Thursday, up from $25.36 billion a year earlier. While that figure is not specific to equities, it provides context for why tokenized securities remain a focus for market participants.

As the Securitize Stocks rollout progresses, the market will likely watch most closely how trading volume develops during extended hours, whether liquidity holds up as more participants gain access, and if the stated path toward continuous trading materializes on schedule. Equally important will be whether the announced institutional integrations and any DeFi collateral use move from“potential venue” to concrete, time-bound deployments.

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