Securitize Shares Rise 10%+ After Tokenized US Equities Launch On Solana

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Securitize shares jumped roughly 10% on Thursday after the firm unveiled, a new offering that tokenizes major US equities on. The company says eligible investors will be able to access exposure to tokenized shares that are backed one-for-one by underlying shares, with dividend and voting rights preserved.

The launch adds a fresh on-chain layer to high-profile equity exposure, combining traditional investor entitlements with blockchain settlement. Tokens for a basket that includes Apple, Nvidia, Microsoft, Tesla and other US-listed companies are designed to trade during extended market hours at first, using Securitize's registered broker-dealer platform.

Securitize Stocks tokenizes shares of major US companies, backed one-for-one by underlying equity. The tokens are issued as security entitlements under Article 8 of the Uniform Commercial Code, aiming to keep shareholder benefits intact. Settlement is planned in USDC on Solana, with Jump Trading providing liquidity via market-making. Trading starts in extended market hours, with a possible shift toward broader schedules later. Securitize is also exploring additional uses, including potential integration with Ripple Prime services and using tokens as Aave collateral.

Key takeawaysWhat Securitize Stocks is offering

In its Thursday announcement, Securitize described Securitize Stocks as tokenized representations of security entitlements tied to publicly traded US equities. According to the company, the structure is intended to preserve key shareholder rights, including dividends and voting.

The initial lineup includes tokenized shares of several large-cap technology and consumer-focused names- Apple, Nvidia, Microsoft, and Tesla -along with eight other US-listed companies. Securitize also emphasized that the tokenized assets correspond to underlying shares on a one-for-one basis, meaning each token is backed by the equivalent traditional equity exposure.

Settlement, trading schedule, and liquidity setup

Securitize said the tokens will settle in USDC on Solana. Liquidity will be supported by Jump Trading, which will provide market-making services for the tokenized equities.

On the trading side, Securitize Stocks is set to begin trading during extended market hours through the firm's registered broker-dealer infrastructure. The company also indicated it plans to broaden the trading window over time, potentially moving toward 24/7 trading-though it did not specify when that expansion would occur.

From an investor workflow perspective, that starting point matters. Extended-hours access can reduce friction for participants looking to trade outside standard sessions, but it also introduces a transition period where liquidity and pricing may behave differently than in regular market hours. Traders and institutions will likely want to monitor spreads and execution quality as the schedule potentially expands.

Regulatory framing: security entitlements and shareholder benefits

Securitize said the tokenized shares are treated as security entitlements under Article 8 of the Uniform Commercial Code. In practical terms, the company's goal is to keep the token holders aligned with the rights that typically attach to traditional share ownership-an important requirement for any equity-linked product aiming to move beyond simple“tokenized exposure” marketing.

The company also pointed to the benefits of this framework by stating the tokens preserve shareholder entitlements, including dividends and voting rights. For market participants, this is the central promise: tokenization is not only about settlement speed or on-chain accessibility, but also about how rights and obligations are maintained through custody, clearing-like mechanics, and corporate actions.

Where the tokenized equities could expand next

While the Thursday launch focuses on Securitize's own trading environment, the company said it plans to make the assets available on tokenized securities platforms being developed by the New York Stock Exchange and OKXICE. However, neither platform has announced a launch date, leaving a timeline risk for anyone hoping to deploy immediately into those ecosystems.

Beyond platform distribution, Securitize also flagged broader use cases. It noted that Ripple Prime plans to support the launch and explore incorporating the tokenized assets into its institutional trading services. Separately, decentralized lending platform Aave has been identified by Securitize as a potential venue for using the tokenized stocks as collateral.

Cointelegraph previously reported that Securitize has been working to expand its regulatory posture, including a transition involving SEC-registered advisory capabilities through its Capital unit (see: Securitize Capital becomes SEC-registered investment adviser ). In the context of Securitize Stocks, those regulatory steps are likely part of the groundwork needed to move traditional securities infrastructure closer to tokenized settlement rails.

Ripple Prime did not respond to Cointelegraph 's request for additional details by publication time.

Securitize stock momentum and the wider tokenized-RWA trend

Thursday's rally was the company's second sharp intraday move within the week. Earlier on Tuesday, Securitize shares climbed nearly 8% after it announced a partnership with South Korean technology firm LG CNS to explore tokenized funds, equities, and stablecoins for financial institutions. That agreement also reportedly covers infrastructure intended to connect local institutions with global capital markets.

The pace of announcements follows prior groundwork: Securitize previously signed a memorandum of understanding with Dubai's Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority to support regulated tokenization initiatives in Dubai (see: VARA–Securitize MOU tokenization Dubai ). Earlier coverage also linked the LG CNS collaboration to potential expansion of tokenized asset capabilities in South Korea (see: Securitize, LG CNS South Korea tokenized assets ).

For broader market context, RWA data cited by Cointelegraph shows distributed asset value excluding stablecoins reached $38.88 billion as of Thursday, up from $25.36 billion a year earlier. That suggests tokenized real-world assets continue to attract capital at an increasing pace-an environment in which new equity token offerings could find both institutional and retail interest, provided infrastructure and rights-management remain robust.

According to Yahoo Finance data, Securitize shares have gained about 54% over the past month.

Investors watching Securitize Stocks should focus on three near-term questions: how liquidity develops beyond initial extended-hours sessions, whether rights-management around dividends and voting remains seamless through corporate actions, and how quickly tokenized equity distribution could expand to additional platforms. The product's technical rollout on Solana is only one piece-its market acceptance will depend on execution quality, compliance durability, and integration depth across trading venues.

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