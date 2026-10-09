Thailand Sets Effective Rules Next Week For Bitcoin & Ether Etfs

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Thailand's financial regulator has finalized new rules that allow crypto exchange-traded funds (ETFs) to be listed on the country's main stock exchange, with the first permitted products tied exclusively to Bitcoin and Ether.

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) said the framework will become effective on Oct. 16, 2026, requiring that approved crypto ETFs trade solely on the Stock Exchange of Thailand. The SEC also set boundaries around how investors can access these funds, limiting links to foreign crypto ETF structures and restricting retail-facing distribution through brokers.

Thailand's SEC finalized rules for crypto ETFs on the Stock Exchange of Thailand, initially limited to Bitcoin and Ether. Crypto ETF trading rules take effect on Oct. 16, 2026, with products linked to foreign crypto ETFs (e.g., depositary receipts) not allowed at first. Mutual funds and private funds can invest in Thailand-established crypto ETFs, a change from the prior approach that focused on foreign crypto ETFs. Brokers are barred from providing margin loans to buy crypto ETFs, and ETF fund assets must be held with SEC-regulated digital asset custodians. ETFs must be structured as passive vehicles tracking a single cryptocurrency with at least 80% average net exposure to that asset over each accounting year.

Key takeawaysThailand clears the path for spot crypto ETF listings

In a statement on its website, the Thailand SEC said the new regulations will let crypto ETFs list on the local exchange-an important shift for investors seeking regulated exposure to digital assets through a familiar market wrapper.

Under the framework, crypto ETFs must be listed for trading exclusively on the Stock Exchange of Thailand. The SEC also specified that products based on foreign crypto ETFs will not be permitted initially, including depositary receipts that reference overseas listings.

This design matters for market participants because it centralizes compliance and trading under Thai oversight for the first wave of products, rather than importing foreign ETF structures into the local market.

Restrictions on overseas access and retail distribution

The regulator's rules continue to draw a line around overseas crypto ETF accessibility. The SEC said Thai brokers will remain barred from facilitating retail investments in overseas crypto ETFs, except for investments by institutions and ultra-high-net-worth individuals.

For retail investors, the practical implication is that Thailand's new ETF route is intended to be accessed through locally listed products rather than via foreign listings offered through domestic intermediaries. That could reduce regulatory fragmentation but may also slow the rollout of alternative structures that retail investors have previously accessed in other jurisdictions.

Industry commentary included Bitkub Group co-founder Attakrit Chimphlapibul, who told Money and Banking that similar launches in the United States-specifically the introduction of spot Bitcoin and spot Ethereum ETFs-created additional avenues for both institutional and retail participants to access digital assets more directly.

How funds, brokers, and custody will be handled

The SEC's amendments also target distribution channels and operational safeguards. The regulator said it amended its rules to allow mutual funds and private funds to invest in crypto ETFs that are established in Thailand. Previously, such investors could invest only in foreign crypto ETFs.

Operational requirements include a prohibition on brokers providing margin loans to purchase crypto ETFs. Investors must also receive product information and confirm they understand the risks before trading-an explicit nod to suitability and investor comprehension rather than assuming standardized retail eligibility.

Custody requirements are also central. The SEC said the ETF's fund assets must be held with digital asset custodians regulated by the SEC, establishing a compliance chain for the assets underlying the ETF's exposure.

Passive structure and exposure requirements

The SEC said crypto ETFs must be managed as passive investment vehicles designed to track the price performance of the cryptocurrency they invest in. The framework includes a concentration requirement: ETFs must maintain net exposure to a single cryptocurrency averaging at least 80% of net asset value over each accounting year.

By requiring single-asset focus and a defined exposure threshold, the SEC is limiting what investors can expect from the first approved products. Rather than allowing multi-asset strategies or more active trading approaches under the ETF label, the rules emphasize replication of the underlying asset's price movement.

The SEC previously consulted on these principles, first seeking input in April and May. It then conducted additional consultations on draft regulations in August and September, according to the regulator. The SEC said most respondents supported the proposals.

Earlier coverage on the draft proposals noted Thailand's intention to clarify how crypto ETFs would fit within its regulated investment landscape, and the current finalized framework largely reflects those outlined principles, including passive management and custody oversight.

For further background, Cointelegraph previously reported on the SEC's earlier drafting process and consultation steps regarding Bitcoin and Ether ETF rules, including the draft regulatory approach for retail access and product structure.

What investors should watch next

With the effective date set for Oct. 16, 2026, the key question for investors is how quickly Thai issuers and exchange participants can translate the finalized rules into actual listings-especially given the restrictions on depositary receipts and the retail-facing limitations on overseas ETF access. In the meantime, traders and asset managers should monitor how custodial arrangements, investor onboarding requirements, and the 80% net exposure rule are implemented in practice.

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